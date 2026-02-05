Gujarat Governor discusses investment, cultural cooperation with Lankan leaders in Colombo

Colombo, Feb 5 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi met Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti in Colombo on Thursday, discussing collaboration through connecting industries of Gujarat and Sri Lanka for exploring opportunities in investment and industrial development in the island nation.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated, "Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat and Deputy CM Shri Harsh Sanghvi met Hon. Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development. Discussed collaboration through connecting industries of Gujarat and Sri Lanka for exploring opportunities in investment and industrial development in Sri Lanka."

"Sri Lankan delegation was warmly invited to Gujarat, including to Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027," it added.

Earlier in the day, Acharya Devvrat and Harsh Sanghavi met Sri Lanka's Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi at the Lankan Parliament.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed deepening regional cultural cooperation and promoting shared Buddhist heritage, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka detailed.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also held a meeting with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

"Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat and Deputy CM Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

"Appreciated Sri Lanka's strong public response to the Holy Devnimori Relics Exposition, and discussed avenues for people to people exchanges, including a cultural visit to Gujarat by Sri Lankan Buddhist monks," it added.

Devvrat and Sanghavi also called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and expressed gratitude for the warm reception given to the Holy Devnimori Relics Exposition of Lord Buddha.

The Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha reached Sri Lanka on Wednesday, aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft for a historic international exposition, marking a significant moment in cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations.

The relics were received at the Sri Lankan airport by Sri Lankan Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, along with the Acting High Commissioner.

The exposition of the revered relics is being held at the renowned Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo from February 4 to February 10, where thousands of devotees are expected to gather.

The Devnimori relics, considered highly sacred by followers of Buddhism, are travelling abroad for their first-ever international public exposition. The event is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from Sri Lanka and other countries.

Officials said the exhibition symbolises the deep-rooted spiritual, historical and civilisational links shared by India and Sri Lanka. The initiative is also being seen as part of India’s continued efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy and promote Buddhist heritage across the region.

The Gangaramaya Temple, one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent Buddhist sites, has made elaborate arrangements for the exposition and public viewing of the relics. The occasion is expected to further reinforce people-to-people connections and highlight the shared Buddhist legacy that binds India and Sri Lanka.

The exposition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025 as part of India’s commitment to share its Buddhist heritage with the world, reaffirming India’s role as a responsible custodian of global Buddhist heritage.

