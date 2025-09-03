Gujarat: From Pahalgam terror attack to Op Sindoor, Ganesh pandals of Surat showcase patriotism

Surat, Sep 3 (IANS) This year’s Ganesh Utsav in Surat is not just about devotion and festivity—it is also about patriotism. In several pandals across the city, spiritual fervour has been seamlessly blended with national pride, offering visitors a unique experience.

At Ekta Nagar in Parvatgam, the Aryans Group youth have set up a Green Ganesha pandal with an extraordinary theme—Operation Sindoor. The South Indian community of Surat, which organised the event, has recreated scenes of the Indian Army’s counter-offensive after the terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

From Indian airstrikes to Pakistani drone attacks, and even the dramatic interception of enemy drones by the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra system, every detail has been carefully crafted. The organisers used art installations, models, and screen displays to bring the operation alive, offering visitors a glimpse of the Army’s courage and precision.

“The theme is quite interesting. Showing Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack highlights the valour of our soldiers,” said Dhanjiraala Sudhir, a visitor from Surat.

Another visitor, Deepali Ramu, added, “I felt really good. It’s different from other pandals. The message behind it is powerful.”

Ganesh Utsav, which began as a movement to unite society under Lord Ganesha’s devotion, continues to carry forward the same spirit of unity and national pride. This spirit was also evident in the Limbayat area, where the Raj Mundra Group created yet another patriotic pandal.

Here, along with Lord Ganesha, the brave daughters of the country—Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh—are depicted, saluting their contribution to the nation’s defence. The tableau also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing alongside soldiers, reinforcing the theme of national unity and resilience.

The highlight remains the vivid portrayal of Operation Sindoor, showcasing how the Indian Army responded decisively to Pakistani terrorists after the Pahalgam attack. According to the organisers, who have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 13 years, the theme was chosen to remind people of the sacrifices and bravery of the armed forces.

“The theme is inspiring. It shows how the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and displayed courage,” said Raj Koli, one of the visitors.

Another visitor, Ashwini Patil, remarked, “The pandal is wonderful. It is more than a festival space—it is a tribute to our soldiers.”

In Surat, this year’s Ganesh festival has gone beyond rituals and traditions. With themes echoing patriotism, valour, and unity, the city’s pandals are reminding devotees that faith and nationalism can coexist beautifully, making the celebrations both devotional and inspirational.

--IANS

