Gujarat: Digital MP office portal launched in Vadodara to improve citizen access to services

Vadodara, March 6 (IANS) A digital portal enabling residents to access services from the local Member of Parliament's (MP) office through their mobile phones was launched in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday, in an initiative aimed at expanding the use of e-governance and simplifying communication between citizens and public representatives.

The "MP Office E-Portal" was formally launched at the Atal Sansad Janseva Kendra in Vadodara by the Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The platform has been introduced by Hemang Joshi, BJP MP from Vadodara, as part of an effort to promote digital governance.

Officials said the portal has been designed to allow citizens to access various services and information related to the MP's office directly from their mobile devices, reducing the need to visit government offices for routine matters.

Through the portal, residents can request appointments to meet the MP, view schedules of upcoming programmes and events, and obtain information about development works carried out under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MP-LADS).

It also provides details about welfare schemes run by both the Central and state governments.

Citizens will also be able to submit representations and suggestions to the MP's office from their homes through the portal, which officials said would help save both time and travel costs.

Authorities added that even when the MP is attending sessions of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi, representations sent through the portal can be received and responded to through email or telephone communication.

The portal is currently available in English, and officials said that efforts are underway to make it accessible in Gujarati and Hindi in the near future.

Speaking at a separate public event in Vadodara, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi referred to the importance of community participation and social responsibility while addressing a large gathering during a religious ceremony held at the ancient Shri Rameshwar Mahadev Temple in the city's Navayard area.

The ceremony marked the consecration of idols of Khatu Shyam, Sanwariya Seth and Bharat Mata according to traditional rituals.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi described the temple as "an ancient and extremely sacred centre of faith in Vadodara" and said the self-manifested Shivling at the site had been worshipped by residents for generations, even before the existence of the railway in the area.

Referring to the temple's renovation, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "The project had been carried out through monthly donations contributed by families living in the surrounding colony. Every family contributed regularly to collect funds for the construction of this grand temple."

He also addressed issues related to women's safety, urging society to support victims rather than criticise them.

"If any innocent daughter of society unknowingly becomes a victim of malicious elements, society should show sympathy and provide mental and social support instead of criticising her," he said.

Calling on women to play a greater role in safeguarding young girls, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi urged mothers and sisters to become "Rani Lakshmibai" in protecting their daughters.

The Deputy Chief Minister also warned that the state government would take strict action against individuals who conceal their identity or use false names to deceive or coerce women into relationships or marriage.

"The government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would take stringent legal action in such cases and was working to ensure strong legal provisions against such crimes," he warned.

Referring to police action in recent months, the Deputy Chief Minister said authorities in districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal, Vadodara and Surat, had successfully rescued several young women from such situations over the past year and returned them safely to their families.

He also added: "If the temple trust submits a development plan for future improvements to the Rameshwar Mahadev Temple, financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh could be provided through the state government's Pavitra Yatradham Development Board."

