Gujarat: India’s first camel milk processing plant procures 5,000 litres (Lead)

Gandhinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) India’s first camel milk processing plant, set up in Gujarat, known by the name of Sarhad Dairy, has procured close to 5,000 litres of milk in the last year, benefitting more than 350 camel farming families.

“In 2024-25, daily camel milk procurement reached 4,754 litres, with an annual payment of Rs 8,72,83,440 made to over 350 camel farming families,” said a state government official.

Notably, the dairy has also earned the primary organic certification for camel milk.

In line with the Amul co-operative model, the camel milk is collected through four centres across Kutch district, namely Rapar, Nakhatrana, Gadhshisha, and Kotda Athamana.

Considered as the white gold of the Rann of Kutch, camel milk is rich in essential minerals, promotes overall health, and strengthens immunity.

Sarhad Dairy came into existence in January 2019 and has since been India's only and leading camel milk processing plant with advanced machinery.

The dairy is also the only facility in the country producing camel milk Rajbhog-flavoured ice cream. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 February 2024, the ice cream plant has already launched 80 varieties within just one year.

In 2024-25, it produced a total of 24.52 lakh litres of ice cream, with a peak dispatch of 58,000 litres.

Sarhad Dairy also gained prominence at the Gulf Food Expo 2025 in Dubai, the world’s largest food show, with its camel milk products at the Amul stall attracting significant attention. The Dairy has received several prestigious awards, including the FOKIA Award 2014 for Social Growth and Infrastructure Development, the Rotary Club Vocational Excellence Award 2017 for developing the Kutch dairy sector, the FOKIA Award 2024 for Excellence in Agritech, and the Green Workplace Award 2025 from VNM TV for sustainability performance.

'Sahkar se Samriddhi' is a visionary initiative, initiated and monitored by the Modi government. Under this program, Sarhad Dairy has helped 900 milk societies and 31,067 animal husbandry farmers open accounts at the Kutch District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC Bank).

To further simplify banking, farmers have been issued RuPay cards, and 438 milk societies have received Micro ATMs.

--IANS

mr/dan