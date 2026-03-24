Gujarat Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill (2nd Lead)

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026, introducing a common legal framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, and inheritance across communities and religions.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi described the development as “historic” and said the legislation had been enacted under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government has passed the UCC in the Assembly,” Sanghavi said in a statement after the passage of the Bill.

“No one is above the law. No citizen is below. Equal Gujarat. Empowered Gujarat," he added.

The state government said the legislation is aimed at ensuring equality before the law and addressing disparities arising from religion-based personal laws.

It maintained that the Code applies only to civil matters and does not interfere with religious beliefs or practices.

During the discussion in the House, Sanghavi said that while criminal laws in India apply uniformly to all citizens, civil rights related to marriage, divorce, and property have historically differed by religion.

He said the Bill seeks to remove such differences and establish a uniform system.

The legislation provides for compulsory registration of marriages and divorces, and introduces uniform grounds and procedures for divorce across communities.

It prohibits extra-judicial forms of divorce, making court-based legal processes mandatory.

The Bill also mandates monogamy and includes provisions to declare marriages void where identity has been concealed.

It further introduces penal provisions for cases involving fraud, coercion or misrepresentation in marriage, with specified punishment for offences.

The law also provides maintenance rights for women without restrictions tied to personal laws and ensures equal inheritance rights for daughters and wives.

The Bill includes provisions requiring registration of live-in relationships with local authorities, which the government said is intended to provide legal safeguards and accountability.

The government has clarified that Scheduled Tribes will be exempted from the provisions of the Code, in accordance with constitutional safeguards, and that their customs and traditions relating to marriage, divorce and inheritance will remain unaffected.

The state cited findings from a public consultation exercise conducted by a committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai.

According to the government, nearly 20 lakh suggestions were received through various channels, including post, email and an online portal. It said a majority of respondents supported uniform provisions in marriage, divorce, maintenance and property rights, as well as mandatory registration of marital events.

The move places Gujarat among states that have taken legislative steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code, after Uttarakhand, while Goa continues to have a long-standing common civil law framework.

The legislation will take effect after completion of the required legal procedures.

--IANS

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