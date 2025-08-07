Gujarat achieves milestone with 5 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, aims to empower 10 lakh women

Gandhinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Gujarat has become one of the leading states to boast of more than five lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, thereby putting them at the forefront of the state’s holistic growth by empowering them financially.

Lakhpati Didi is one of the hallmark initiatives of the Central government to empower and enable Self-Help Groups (SHG) Women, equip them to earn a minimum income of Rupees 1 lakh/annum and make them self-sustainable.

After achieving this milestone, the Bhupendra Patel government has set its sights on creating ten lakh ‘Lakpati Didis’, hoping to make them self-reliant soon.

According to a government release, the state administration has identified 10.74 lakh women with the potential to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

To support their journey, the Ministry of Rural Development has created a Digital Aajeevika Register (a digital livelihood register). This register captures each woman’s current livelihood activity, available resources, expenditure, and income. Based on this information, the identified women are being provided with the necessary support in the form of training, assets, financial assistance and marketing, depending on their specific needs.

The Gujarat government has also taken steps to ensure the effective implementation of Lakhpati Didi Yojana. A total of 124 Master Trainers have been appointed at the taluka level, who have so far trained more than 10,000 Community Resource Persons (CRPs). These CRPs work closely with women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), guiding and supporting them in their entrepreneurial journey.

The entire process is tracked through Digital Aajeevika Register, which helps in monitoring progress and providing timely training, financial support and marketing assistance to women entrepreneurs.

The successful implementation of the Lakhpati Didi programme has brought meaningful change to the lives of women across Gujarat.

One such story is of Ankitaben Pinalbhai Patel from Shekhpur village in Mahuva taluka of Surat. In 2024, Ankitaben began working as a drone pilot, spraying medicines using drones. Within a year, she earned ₹2 lakh.

Earlier, she supported her family through farming.

Reflecting on her journey, Ankitaben shares, “Now I don’t have to depend on anyone. We receive regular orders, and the income is steady. My husband supports me. This work has made a big difference to our family’s financial situation.”

--IANS

mr/dan