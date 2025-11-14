Gujarat CM stresses zero tolerance for poor-quality road works

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made it clear on Thursday that the Gujarat government will not tolerate any compromise in the quality of road and infrastructure works across the state’s highways, cities, and towns.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Finance Minister Kanu Desai, and Chief Secretary M.K. Das, the Chief Minister directed civic and administrative officials to maintain top standards in all ongoing and upcoming road projects.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, connected mayors, standing committee chairpersons, municipal commissioners, and regional commissioners from across the state. They briefed the Chief Minister on the current condition of roads and civic infrastructure in their respective cities.

Since assuming office, CM Patel has consistently emphasised quality control in public infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and highways and has acted firmly against negligence. Recently, three contractors were blacklisted for substandard work, and over 13 others faced strict punitive action on the Chief Minister’s direct instructions.

During the meeting, CM Patel instructed officials to prioritise filling potholes and repairing damaged roads immediately. He also ordered municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners to conduct regular field inspections and submit detailed ground reports on the condition of all roads by November 30.

The Chief Minister further directed that where bridge construction is underway, temporary RCC diversion roads should be built to ensure citizens face no inconvenience in traffic movement. He also reiterated that contractors must be held legally accountable and blacklisted if roads deteriorate during the maintenance guarantee period.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stressed that road repair and improvement works should be visible and impactful, especially near railway stations, bus stands, and markets where public movement is high.

He added that civic authorities must respond promptly to complaints regarding road conditions while ensuring that ongoing repair and new construction projects progress simultaneously.

The meeting was attended by CM’s Advisor S.S. Rathore, Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development M. Thennarasan, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Avantika Singh, Commissioner of Municipalities Ramya Mohan, Roads and Buildings Secretary Prabhat Pateliya, CM’s OSD Dheeraj Parekh, and senior officials from the Urban Development and Roads & Buildings Departments.

With firm directives from the Chief Minister, the state government aims to reinforce accountability in civic works, ensuring that public infrastructure reflects both quality and trust.

