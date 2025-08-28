CM Patel launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference; first edition in Mehsana on Oct 9

Gandhinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, calling it a new platform to showcase the industrial and economic strengths of every region in the state while advancing the “Vocal for Local” vision.

The launch event, held in the presence of Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, and Minister of State Bhikhusinh Parmar, also saw the unveiling of the conference logo, website, and mobile app, offering a one-stop solution for updates.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit since 2003 has placed Gujarat on the world’s industrial map as a “Gateway to the Future".

He stressed that the new regional conferences would carry this legacy forward by ensuring the benefits of industrial development reach every corner of the state.

The first regional conference will be held in Mehsana on October 9–10, 2025, followed by similar events in Rajkot (January 8–9, 2026), Surat (April 9–10, 2026), and Vadodara (June 10–11, 2026).

The conferences will highlight local strengths under the “One District, One Product” initiative and promote sectors ranging from agriculture, fisheries, and food processing to emerging fields like semiconductors, green energy, aerospace, and electric mobility.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput noted that Gujarat has seen transformational growth since the first Vibrant Summit in 2003, when the state’s production was valued at Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Today, it has crossed Rs 22 lakh crore, while per capita income has risen nearly 15 times.

“From just 1.5 lakh small industries in 2003, Gujarat today has over 21 lakh MSMEs, the backbone of the state’s industrial ecosystem,” he said, adding that the 10th Vibrant Summit alone drew participants from 140 countries, with investment commitments generating 81 lakh jobs.

Officials said the regional conferences will serve as a bridge between local aspirations and state policies, creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and new-age industries while enhancing the brand identity of each district.

--IANS

janvi/pgh