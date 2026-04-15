GSRTC gets 4.5 satisfaction rating from 1,702 passengers; safety rated highest

Gandhinagar, April 15 (IANS) More than 1,700 passengers used the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation’s (GSRTC) newly introduced QR code-based feedback system within its first month, generating a strong average satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5 and prompting immediate action on service-related complaints.

The GSRTC launched its ‘Passenger Feedback and Performance Rating System’ in March 2026, allowing passengers to scan QR codes installed in buses to submit feedback and rate services.

A total of 1,702 passengers responded during the month, with participation rising towards the end, including 372 responses recorded in the final week.

Officials said the system enables real-time reporting of issues, with feedback being instantly forwarded to the concerned authorities for action.

In a recent instance, passengers travelling in AC and Volvo buses reported complaints of foul smell through the system.

The corporation responded by installing air fresheners in such buses across the state.

According to the March 2026 analysis report, safety received the highest rating at 4.7, followed by staff behaviour at 4.6 and cleanliness at 4.5.

The overall average rating stood at 4.5, indicating a largely positive passenger experience.

Most respondents gave five-star ratings, with staff behaviour receiving particular appreciation.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the initiative had received a strong response and was helping improve services.

“The passenger feedback rating system has received a tremendous response. Immediate action is taken based on this feedback. As a result, GSRTC’s performance ratings are very positive,” he said.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, several initiatives had been undertaken to strengthen public transport.

“In the last one year, the number of daily passengers in GSRTC buses has increased from 25 lakh to 27 lakh. Our target is to reach 30 lakh passengers in the coming months. Public transport is our top priority,” Sanghavi said.

Passengers can submit feedback by scanning QR codes placed in buses, including behind seats in premium AC and Volvo services.

They are required to enter details such as name, email, mobile number and PNR or ticket number, and can rate cleanliness, seating comfort, punctuality, staff behaviour, safety and overall experience.

The system also allows users to upload photographs related to complaints.

Officials said the corporation plans to expand the initiative to bus depots, with more than 400 separate QR codes being developed to collect feedback on cleanliness at individual locations.

GSRTC operates over 8,000 buses daily and serves an average of 27 lakh passengers across the state.

--IANS

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