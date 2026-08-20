Grew up watching Manchester United, really admired Ronaldo: Riyan Parag

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India batting all-rounder Riyan Parag has opened up about his deep passion for English Premier League giants Manchester United, revealing that the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest influence behind his love for the club.

"When it comes to football, Manchester United is the team for me. I grew up watching them and admiring their players. I loved the red jersey, and I really admired Cristiano Ronaldo during his time there. So, that explains my choice," Parag told JioStar ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Elaborating on his fascination with Ronaldo, Parag stated, "I've always admired one player above all others, Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he came from Sporting CP as a young kid, and then what he did in the Premier League and how he elevated it. I don't think any other player comes close."

Apart from United, Parag, who captains Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), signalled Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer as a player to watch out for in this season. "In the Premier League, I want to see Palmer score the most goals. He is strong tactically, mentally, and technically. I think he needs to add more goals to his game, and that's what I want to see from him," he noted.

Parag believes Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland has the physical attributes to adapt well to playing cricket, while pointing out that his Rajasthan Royals teammate, fast bowler Jofra Archer, can be a natural fit for being a professional footballer.

"Haaland keeps himself incredibly fit and he's incredibly tall, so I think he would adapt very well to cricket if he ever tried it. And my Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, he's really into football. He plays with me in the IPL for RR and he would surely be a great football player," he concluded.

--IANS

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