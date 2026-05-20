Greater Noida dowry death case: Deepika Nagar's mother-in-law arrested

Greater Noida, May 20 (IANS) In the Greater Noida dowry death incident, police apprehended the deceased Deepika Nagar's mother-in-law on Wednesday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

Deepika's mother-in-law, Poonam, was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday, marking the second arrest of the day.

Earlier in the day, the officials made the third arrest in the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Vinod, the uncle of the deceased's husband, Hrithik.

A total of four accused individuals -- Hrithik, his father Manoj, mother Poonam and uncle Vinod -- have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Police teams are continuously conducting raids to apprehend the remaining individuals involved.

The incident occurred in Greater Noida's Ecotech-3 area in Uttar Pradesh, when Deepika died under mysterious circumstances. The family of the deceased alleged that this happened due to dowry harassment at the hands of her in-laws.

A marriage that took place about a year ago with great opulence and grandeur turned tragic as the woman jumped to her death in Jalpura village earlier in the day, leaving the local residents alarmed and panicked over the incident.

The deceased's family members have alleged that it was a dowry-related murder, whereas the police's preliminary investigation suggests the case involves a suicide, committed due to distress caused by dowry harassment.

According to reports, Deepika's marriage to Hrithik -- son of Manoj and a resident of Jalpura village -- took place with great pomp and grandeur approximately 14 months ago. Her family members claim that nearly Rs one crore was spent on the wedding, including the cost of a Fortuner car.

The family alleges that Deepika was subjected to mental and physical torture ever since the marriage took place, and her in-laws continued to demand additional dowry.

The post-mortem report has revealed a series of external and internal injuries on Deepika Nagar's body, including a bone-deep wound and spleen rupture, indicating that she was under "deep trauma" before succumbing to injuries.

With the post-mortem report identifying several injury marks on her body, the city police will seek to corroborate the autopsy findings with the family's claims to draw a conclusion.

According to the autopsy report, several external and internal injuries were found on Deepika's body, and she was also under 'severe trauma', triggered by rupture of the spleen and hematoma in the brain.

Details of internal injuries suggest a hematoma (blood clot) condition in the central and left regions of the brain and haemorrhage (bleeding), while external injuries range from injuries in various body parts to a bone-deep wound.

The post-mortem report found swelling on her face, injuries on her left elbow, left forearm and wounds in the lower back and lower abdomen region.

"A blue pressure mark/contusion measuring approximately 38 cm × 14 cm on the right thigh and a bone-deep wound measuring approximately 4 cm × 1.5 cm on the left knee joint," said the report.

It also found bleeding from the left ear and deep abrasion marks on the left side of the chest and abdomen.

Deepika's parents had given Rs 10 lakh cash, a car and several ornaments during the lavish wedding. However, they claimed that the demands kept increasing, and now they were demanding an SUV and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

--IANS

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