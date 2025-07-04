July 04, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

Grateful to the Almighty for this good character in my debut Tamil film, says Malayalam actor Aju Varghese

Grateful to the Almighty for this good character in my debut Tamil film, says Malayalam actor Aju Varghese (Photo Credit: Aju Varghese X)

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who makes his debut in Tamil cinema with director Ram's eagerly-awaited entertainer ‘Paranthu Po’, on Thursday penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to the Almighty for the good character he has got in his debut Tamil film.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the Tamil film, which hits screens on Friday, Aju Varghese wrote, "Truly a very beautiful movie (that) set(s) off (on) its flight from tomorrow. So grateful to (the) Almighty to debut in Tamil cinema with a good character though its screen time is just three minutes under #Ram sir. A character which I will cherish forever. Thank you @yours_anjali for being part of my debut."

Aju Varghese also said,"Mirchi shiva sir, I must say this role of yours as Gokul is one of the best in your whole career and audiences in Tamil will definitely love you more after watching Gokul. Thank you for the human being you are and for the respect and love shown to us mixed with moments of laughter."

To his Malayalam co-star Grace Antony, who plays the female lead in the film, He said, "@grace_antonyy wait for the audience reactions tomorrow and enjoy every bit of it as it’s the best debut for any actor to ask for in any industry. So be proud my dear friend. Everyone in Kerala would be super proud of the actor you are and the role of Glory you have played in #PP."

To music director Santhosh Dhayanidhi, he said, "@santhosh_dhayanidhi such a pleasure to have met you, known you and to have been a part of your debut and musicals."

He concluded his post saying that Parandhu Po was going to be out there from tomorrow and that he really wished and prayed that "it flies to many heights."

The film, which features actors Mirchi Shiva, Grace Antony and master Mithul Ryan in the lead, is a light-hearted, buoyant musical comedy that revolves around an obstinate schoolboy and his loving but cash-strapped dad.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill's majestic 269, pacers lead India’s dominating day in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Shubman Gill's majestic 269, pacers lead India’s dominating day at Edgbaston (ld)

Alex De Minaur, Mensik power on into third round of men's singles at Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: De Minaur, Mensik power on into third round

Kerala students excited after interacting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Kerala students excited after interacting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, says actress Sai Pallavi (Photo Credit:: Sai Pallavi X)

With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, says actress Sai Pallavi

German clubs see Club World Cup as crucial test ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

German clubs see Club World Cup as crucial test ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mirra Andreeva downs Lucia Bronzetti, advances to third round in women's singles at Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Andreeva downs Bronzetti, advances to third round

Train services again disrupted in parts of NE due to landslides

Train services again disrupted in parts of NE due to landslides

'Lion of the Sangh': PM Modi’s global call that sparked a movement

'Lion of the Sangh': PM Modi’s global call that sparked a movement

‘All eligible will be included’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar stands firm on Bihar voter roll overhaul ahead of polls

‘All eligible will be included’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar stands firm on Bihar voter roll overhaul ahead of polls

Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to longtime partner Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to longtime partner Rohan Thakkar