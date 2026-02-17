Grand Mufti dismisses Muslim security concerns after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi/Kozhikode, Feb 17 (IANS) Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has dismissed concerns over the safety of Muslims in India, stating that he did not raise any security issues during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the community remains secure in the country.

He said this while speaking to a media outlet following his visit to New Delhi, the prominent Sunni leader from Kerala clarified that his discussions with the Prime Minister focused on national development and social harmony rather than grievances.

"There are no obstacles or security issues for Muslims in the country. Everyone is safe here. What I discussed with the Prime Minister was that we should work together for India's progress. I did not convey any complaint or concern," Kanthapuram said.

He underscored that peace and unity are the need of the hour and urged citizens to rise above caste and religious differences to stand for humanity.

His remarks are being viewed as politically significant, particularly at a time when debates over minority rights and representation continue at the national level.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's official residence, was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, lending strategic weight to the interaction.

The engagement is widely interpreted as part of the Centre’s broader outreach to sections of the Muslim community.

Kanthapuram's statements are also seen as strengthening the BJP's effort to project him as a national Muslim face.

There are indications that the Prime Minister may visit the Markaz headquarters in Kozhikode in the near future, a move that could further underline this emerging engagement.

Sources indicate that discussions also touched upon efforts related to the release of Nimisha Priya, with the Centre reportedly extending support to initiatives in that regard.

Doval's presence has been linked to the diplomatic dimensions of the issue, given ongoing engagement with the Yemen government.

Responding to the meeting, PM Modi described it as "very good" in a post on social media platform X, noting that they had held detailed discussions on a range of issues.

