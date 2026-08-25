Graeme Smith hails SA20’s growing economic impact, highlights USD 406mn GDP boost

Johannesburg, Aug 25 (IANS) SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith revealed that the league’s record-breaking fourth season delivered a USD 406 million contribution to South Africa’s GDP, highlighting the tournament’s growing economic footprint beyond the cricket field.

The independently assessed Season 4 Economic Impact Assessment recorded increases across direct expenditure, GDP contribution, employment and household income, with the league’s overall GDP contribution rising 23 per cent from the previous season.

Smith said the latest figures reflected the wider value that a successful sporting property could generate for the country as SA20 prepares for its landmark fifth season.

“Four seasons in, we can see the impact of SA20 extending well beyond what happens on the field. A USD 406 million contribution to GDP, almost 9,500 jobs supported and $106 million in household income are significant numbers and demonstrate the broader value that a successful South African sporting property can create,” Smith said.

SA20's direct expenditure climbed to USD 137 million in Season 4, compared with USD 112 million in Season 3. The league also created or sustained 9,470 annualised jobs, a 16 per cent increase year-on-year, while household income generated through the competition rose from USD 87 million to $106 million.

The economic growth coincided with a significant increase in public interest. Total attendance across the season rose by 13 per cent, with 22 of the 34 matches played across the league's six host cities selling out. The final also sold out in record time for the fourth successive season.

For Smith, the geographical spread of the competition is as important as the headline figures, with the six franchises and their host cities playing a central role in generating economic activity.

“What is particularly encouraging is that this impact is being generated across the country,” Smith added. “Our six franchises and host cities have been fundamental to the League's growth from day one. Every full stadium brings people into these cities, supports local businesses and creates opportunities around the event. As the League grows, we want that contribution to grow with it.”

The tournament's six franchises, all backed by Indian Premier League ownership groups, have helped drive investment and match-day activity across their respective markets, adding to the league's wider economic influence.

SA20 also continued its social initiatives during Season 4, raising $31,200 for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and giving more than 400 young Laureus beneficiaries an opportunity to attend live cricket.

With four seasons now completed, Smith said the league's focus would be on sustaining its growth while increasing its impact across cricket and the broader economy. “As we head into our fifth season, our ambition is not only to continue growing the League, but to deepen that impact across cricket, our host cities and the wider South African economy.”

SA20 Season 5 is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2027, with the player auction set for October 7 as the league prepares for its milestone fifth edition.

--IANS

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