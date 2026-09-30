September 30, 2026 11:35 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal represents India as G20 trade meet opens

Piyush Goyal represents India as G20 trade meet opens

Milwaukee, Sep 30 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is representing India as Trade Ministers from the world's major economies gather in Milwaukee on Wednesday for a two-day G20 meeting focused on the future of global trade, supply chains, excess industrial capacity and the rules governing international commerce.

The G20 Trade Ministerial, hosted by United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, comes at a consequential moment for the trading system, with tariff disputes, concerns over manufacturing capacity and differences over World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules increasingly shaping relations among major economies.

For India, the meeting also provides an important platform for engagement with the United States as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations aimed at advancing a bilateral trade agreement and finalising an interim deal.

Goyal, who arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the Ministerial, including engagement with the United States.

The Commerce Ministry said that Goyal will engage with his US counterpart Greer "as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the joint statement of February 7, 2026".

The Ministerial begins with a meeting of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity on Wednesday morning.

Trade Ministers is touring Rockwell Automation, a Milwaukee-based industrial automation and manufacturing technology company.

Greer is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the formal G20 Trade Ministerial session later on Wednesday.

The Ministers will continue their deliberations on Thursday, followed by a press conference by the US Trade Representative.

The United States has identified four broad areas for discussion: eliminating forced labour from global supply chains, updating the Most-Favoured-Nation principle, denouncing the weaponisation of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production.

The agenda puts some of the fundamental principles governing international commerce on the table, particularly the Most-Favoured-Nation principle under which WTO members generally extend comparable tariff treatment to other members.

India is approaching the discussions with an emphasis on maintaining the multilateral trading system and protecting the interests of developing economies.

According to the Commerce Ministry, India will work toward "a rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation at its core, while ensuring adequate policy space for developing countries".

That position gives the Milwaukee discussions particular significance as Washington pushes G20 members to consider changes to the way international trade rules operate.

Greer had said while announcing the Ministerial that the Trump administration wanted to work with G20 partners "to establish a global trading order based on fair, reciprocal, and balanced trade".

Another major focus is industrial overcapacity, beginning with Wednesday's steel meeting.

Washington has made excess production capacity a central element of its broader trade agenda, alongside concerns over non-market policies and their impact on domestic manufacturing.

The Milwaukee meeting also puts manufacturing at the centre of the gathering.

Greer and the Trade Ministers are scheduled to visit the factory floor at Rockwell Automation and meet workers and industry representatives.

Goyal began his Milwaukee engagements by reaching out to American industry.

At a roundtable convened by the National Association of Manufacturers, he urged US manufacturers to expand their presence in India, partner with Indian small and medium enterprises and explore co-investment in advanced manufacturing.

His broader US visit, which runs from September 29 to October 5, includes engagements in Milwaukee, Chicago and New York with companies and investors from manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology.

The Commerce Ministry said the Minister's G20 bilateral engagements would also focus on expanding opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs and other enterprises.

The Milwaukee talks come as India and the United States seek to move forward on a bilateral trade agreement after months of negotiations.

The two countries have been discussing both an interim arrangement and the broader agreement, with outstanding trade issues still under negotiation.

The G20 brings together the world's major developed and emerging economies and serves as a key forum for international economic cooperation.

Trade has become an increasingly prominent part of its agenda as governments confront supply-chain vulnerabilities, industrial subsidies, protectionist measures and disagreements over the future of the multilateral trading system.

--IANS

int/lkj/khz

LATEST NEWS

Devendra Bundela, Saurasish Lahiri, and Nikhil Doru emerge as applicants for BCCI men’s junior selection panel. Photo credit: IANS

Bundela, Lahiri, Doru emerge as applicants for BCCI men’s junior selection panel

'Margin for error is so slim', says Shai Hope as he urges bowlers to step up after Guwahati heartbreak following their defeat to India in a high-scoring slug-fest in the second ODI on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: 'Margin for error is so slim', says Shai Hope as he urges bowlers to step up after Guwahati heartbreak

'Some things are meant to be with you', says Rohit Sharma on mysterious celebration after hitting century in the second ODI against the West India in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: 'Some things are meant to be with you', says Rohit on mysterious celebration after hitting century

Nigar Sultana Joty to lead Bangladesh women in Australia for historic ODI series. Photo credit: ICC

Nigar Sultana to lead Bangladesh women in historic Australia ODI series

Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit Sharma’s century sets up India’s record chase in run-fest in the second ODI against the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit’s century set up India’s record chase in run-fest (Ld)

Srinagar ready to host historic clash as big-ticket cricket returns to Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium. Photo credit: JKCA

Irani Cup: Srinagar ready to host historic clash as big-ticket cricket returns to Sher-i-Kashmir

Shubman Gill unbeaten 223 and Rohit Sharma’s century set up India’s record chase of 406 in the second ODI against the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit’s century sets up India’s record chase of 406

Novak Djokovic makes winning return, second seed Auger-Aliassime knocked out of China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

China Open: Djokovic makes winning return, second seed Auger-Aliassime knocked out

Israeli PM says pilot tried to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight after stabbing captain

Israeli PM says pilot tried to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight after stabbing captain

Archer Sahil Jadhav sets sights on LA Olympics after double gold medal haul in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Sahil Jadhav sets sights on LA Olympics after double gold