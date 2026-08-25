Govt weighs annual mandatory dope tests for all pilots: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The government is considering making annual drug tests mandatory for every pilot in the country, moving beyond the current system under which only 10 per cent of the overall pilot network is tested, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is consulting stakeholders on a proposal under which every pilot would undergo a drug test once a year at a randomly selected time.

“Right now, the rule says 10 per cent across the overall pilot network,” the minister said, adding that the regulator is examining the safety benefits as well as the operational implications of expanding the testing regime before taking a final decision.

The proposal comes amid heightened scrutiny of substance-use regulations for pilots following the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident earlier this month. Naidu said consultations on strengthening the rules are being conducted separately from the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The minister said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is examining the flight data recorder and other aircraft systems in connection with the Air India incident. A preliminary report could be released soon, he added.

The August 4 incident involved Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi, which suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude during cruise following a hydraulic failure before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi. At least 17 people, including members of the cabin crew, were injured.

The incident also triggered concerns after a subsequent confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command reportedly returned positive for marijuana. Air India subsequently expanded drug screening across its pilot workforce.

Two more pilots were later found to have failed preliminary drug tests and were removed from flight duties as a precaution pending confirmatory test results. Around 400 pilots have so far been screened as part of the airline's expanded testing exercise.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots has urged the DGCA to consider faster oral-fluid or saliva-based drug testing methods, similar to those used in countries including Australia and the US.

--IANS

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