November 18, 2025 5:59 PM हिंदी

Govt to notify new ITR forms by January 2026, implement them from April

Govt to notify new ITR forms by January 2026, implement them from April

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Income Tax Department will notify new income‑tax return (ITR) forms and related rules under the streamlined Income Tax Act, 2025, by January, and the updated regulations be effective from April 1, 2026.

The updated regulations will mark the transition from the nearly six-decade old Income Tax Act of 1961, multiple reports cited Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Ravi Agrawal as saying.

Agrawal said the department is designing the new forms keeping it simple and easy to comply and adapt to.

“We are in the process of designing the new forms and rules, and our aim is to notify them by January so that taxpayers have adequate time to adjust their systems and processes,” he was quoted as saying at the inauguration of Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.

Analysts said that the current framework of the rules is largely drafted in traditional legal language making it hard to understand and interpret. They said new rules should use simplified language, include illustrations for valuation rules, and align form structure with revamped TDS provisions under the new Income-tax Act 2025.

The Taxpayers’ Lounge offer a wide range of assistance and interactive resources that help with PAN/e‑PAN applications, Aadhaar–PAN linking and resolving PAN-related queries.

Further, it will offer support for e‑filing, Form 26AS queries, TDS issues, guidance on international taxation, faceless assessment and appeals, and and other online filing issues.

Agrawal added that the Income Tax Department will release outstanding tax refunds by December. "We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed so there is scrutiny, but we hope to release the remaining refunds by this month or December," he added.

--IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Political parties hold protest rally against 27th Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan: Political parties hold protest rally against 27th Constitutional Amendment

Visually impaired medallist Saurabh Sharma prepares for debut at Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (Credit: Ahmedabad Marathon)

Visually impaired medallist Saurabh Sharma prepares for debut at Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Saumya Tandon calls her part in ‘Dhurandhar’ one of her most intense roles

Saumya Tandon calls her part in ‘Dhurandhar’ one of her most intense roles

John Boyega spells out his condition to return to ‘Star Wars’

John Boyega spells out his condition to return to ‘Star Wars’

Vishal Dadlani finally takes the hot seat on KBC after 25 years; Farah Khan jokes about his winnings

Vishal Dadlani finally takes the hot seat on KBC after 25 years; Farah Khan jokes about his winnings

India–US partnership strong, expanding across strategic and economic sectors: Piyush Goyal

India-US partnership strong, expanding across strategic and economic sectors: Piyush Goyal

Russian President's aide pays homage at National War Memorial

Russian President's aide pays homage at National War Memorial

Lauren Hemp returns to England women’s football squad (Credit: Lauren Hemp/X)

Lauren Hemp returns to England women’s football squad

Bitcoin crashes to 6-month low, slides 30 pc from Oct peak

Bitcoin crashes to 6-month low, slides 30 pc from Oct peak

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/Instagram)

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'