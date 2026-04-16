Govt to introduce criminal provisions for people involved in trafficking of prohibited substances: Mandaviya

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, spoke at the opening of the Final Conference of WADA's Global Anti-Doping Intelligence & Investigations Network (GAIIN), emphasising India’s dedication to fair play and international collaboration in the fight against doping.

The minister emphasised the need for international collaboration, noting that “a global anti-doping intelligence and investigations network can significantly enhance cooperation in these crucial areas.” He also mentioned that the conference unites key stakeholders in the worldwide effort to combat doping.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya highlighted that India has undertaken proactive reforms “not just for compliance, but with a genuine commitment to the integrity of sports.”

He highlighted the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, as a strong legal framework and noted that the National Anti-Doping Amendment Act, 2025, aligns India’s regulations with international standards.

Mandaviya stated that the government is actively working to implement criminal laws targeting individuals involved in administering or trafficking prohibited substances.

Mandaviya observed that past efforts primarily focused on lab testing protocols and athlete compliance. However, doping has evolved into a structured multinational enterprise rather than mere individual misconduct, highlighting the necessity for a coordinated global effort to dismantle these networks effectively.

Recognising the need for stronger global partnerships, Witold Bańka, President, WADA, stated, “WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations model has evolved to strengthen cooperation between National Anti-Doping Organisations and law enforcement agencies.

“This model is built on partnerships. It brings together the expertise of anti-doping professionals with the capabilities of law enforcement, supported by international partners such as Europol and INTERPOL,” he added.

Speaking on India’s growing global role, the Minister said that hosting international engagements, such as WADA workshops and the current conference, has significantly enhanced our investigative capacity and strengthened our anti-doping ecosystem. He reiterated India’s ambition, stating that the country is “emerging as a global sporting powerhouse with both direction and momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He also emphasised India’s commitment to sports development, highlighting investments in infrastructure, talent scouting, and scientific training. Programs like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, he noted, are reshaping the sports landscape and integrating sports into the core of our national identity.

Emphasising the ethical dimension, the Minister stated that “athlete values must remain at the core of sporting excellence.” He added that “sports has the power to foster discipline, integrity, and character, but rising competitive pressures can sometimes lead to unethical choices.” Reinforcing the need for awareness, he stated that it is essential to promote fairness, honesty, and respect at every level of sport.

On preventive measures, Mandaviya stressed that “prevention remains the most effective strategy,” adding that “providing the right information at the right time empowers athletes to make informed decisions and avoid both intentional and accidental violations.” He highlighted the role of education, stating that it must be continuous throughout an athlete’s journey.

He stated that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India employs a comprehensive, multi-layered strategy to raise awareness, including workshops, seminars, digital campaigns, and event-based education. Additionally, specialised educational modules have been created for athletes with disabilities, following a universal design approach.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), highlighted India’s proactive approach, noting, “The Ministry of Sports has worked towards strengthening the institutional and investigative capacity of the National Anti-Doping Agency, including closer coordination with enforcement agencies and improved information sharing. Partnerships with organisations such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation are critical in addressing risks arising from contaminated or unregulated substances, which remain a significant global concern.”

The Minister also emphasised technological initiatives such as the “Know Your Medicine” mobile app, which helps athletes verify medicines for banned substances. Regarding contaminated supplements, he mentioned the creation of state-of-the-art testing laboratories at top institutions to protect athletes.

Mandaviya shared updates on testing and enforcement, mentioning that India increased its anti-doping tests from about 4,000 in 2019 to roughly 8,000 in the last year. He highlighted a notable drop in adverse findings, from 5.6% in 2019 to under 2% now, demonstrating the success of ongoing awareness and prevention initiatives.

Anant Kumar, Director General, NADA India, highlighted the scale and evolution of India’s anti-doping efforts, stating, “Our testing programme has expanded significantly in recent years, complemented by a strategic shift towards risk-based and effectiveness-driven approaches. However, as we recognise, testing alone is no longer sufficient, and integration, intelligence, and education must form the core of our anti-doping framework.”

The Union Minister also revealed that India is working to establish new drug-testing laboratories that comply with WADA standards, aiming to address rising demand and bolster the country's anti-doping infrastructure.

Reaffirming India’s commitment, the Minister stated that “no single entity can address the challenge of doping in isolation,” and stressed the need for strong partnerships among governments, regulators, and sporting bodies. He further stated that “India remains committed not only to sporting excellence but to upholding the highest standards of integrity,” and described the conference as a statement of our collective resolve to ensure that sport remains fair and true to its values.

On the panel were also Gunter Younger, Director, Intelligence & Investigations, WADA, and Francisco Portugal, INTERPOL.

--IANS

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