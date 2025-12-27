December 27, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Govt to hold workshop to enhance ease of living for pensioners

Govt to hold workshop to enhance ease of living for pensioners

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) In a bid to enhance the ease of living for pensioners and family pensioners, the government is slated to hold the 58th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop in Pune on December 29.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has introduced several progressive measures in pension policy and the digitisation of pension-related processes.

As part of these ongoing efforts, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the workshop, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on Retirement Benefits, CGHS, Investment modes, BHAVISHYA portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Family Pension, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV and Digital Life Certificate etc. will be conducted.

It is expected that 350 retirees, presently posted across Maharashtra and due to retire in the next 12 months, will benefit hugely from this pre-retirement counselling workshop.

Apart from the above, the Department will conduct a Pensioners’ Awareness Programme for the benefit of retired officials. The Department will also be conducting 11th Bankers’ Awareness Programme for Pension Disbursing Banks, according to the ministry.

The objective of these workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant for Pension Disbursing Banks/Retirees.

All pensioner related banking services will be made available to the participants. Banks will also guide the retirees on opening of pension account and investment of pension corpus in various schemes suitable to them.

Meanwhile, gross enrollment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has reached 8,45,17,419 (as on November 30, 2025). The scheme aims to create a universal social security system for all, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. APY scheme offers flexible minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 per month.

The government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have taken several steps to increase awareness and coverage of APY across the country, including rural and remote areas of Bihar.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

Kim Kardashian opens up on surprising place where she pierced her ears

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

Ireland announces squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland

Ireland announces squad for Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front (File image)

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

New political equations ahead of Assam Assembly poll a challenge to Oppn unity

Novel AI tool offers prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer

New AI tool to provide better prognosis for patients with head and neck cancer 

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Saba Pataudi wishes Happy Anniversary to one of the most 'iconic couples' in history

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Sanjay Dutt celebrates ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: love you, god bless you

Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again, defeating Kickstart FC 5-0 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IWL 2025-26: Pyari Xaxa’s hat-trick run continues as Nita FA win again

When Salman Khan spoke about fixing his mistakes

When Salman Khan spoke about fixing his mistakes