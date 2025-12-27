Govt to hold workshop to enhance ease of living for pensioners

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) In a bid to enhance the ease of living for pensioners and family pensioners, the government is slated to hold the 58th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop in Pune on December 29.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has introduced several progressive measures in pension policy and the digitisation of pension-related processes.

As part of these ongoing efforts, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the workshop, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on Retirement Benefits, CGHS, Investment modes, BHAVISHYA portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Family Pension, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV and Digital Life Certificate etc. will be conducted.

It is expected that 350 retirees, presently posted across Maharashtra and due to retire in the next 12 months, will benefit hugely from this pre-retirement counselling workshop.

Apart from the above, the Department will conduct a Pensioners’ Awareness Programme for the benefit of retired officials. The Department will also be conducting 11th Bankers’ Awareness Programme for Pension Disbursing Banks, according to the ministry.

The objective of these workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant for Pension Disbursing Banks/Retirees.

All pensioner related banking services will be made available to the participants. Banks will also guide the retirees on opening of pension account and investment of pension corpus in various schemes suitable to them.

Meanwhile, gross enrollment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has reached 8,45,17,419 (as on November 30, 2025). The scheme aims to create a universal social security system for all, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. APY scheme offers flexible minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 per month.

The government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have taken several steps to increase awareness and coverage of APY across the country, including rural and remote areas of Bihar.

