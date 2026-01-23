Govt releases 3rd discussion paper ahead of new GDP series from Feb 27

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Ahead of the launch of new GDP series with FY 2022-23 as base year, the government on Friday launched a third discussion paper which focuses on changes in methodology of quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation released the discussion paper, titled on “Changes in Methodology of Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts”.

The ministry has invited comments and feedback from experts, academicians, government bodies, state governments, financial institutions, users of national accounts data and other stakeholders on the discussion paper by February 5.

MoSPI is in the process of revising the base year of national accounts from February 27.

An Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS), under the chairmanship of professor B.N. Goldar, has been constituted to advise MoSPI, among other things, on inclusion of new data sources for improving the estimates of National Accounts and the methodology for compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics for purposes of economic analysis and policy formulation.

The Committee has representation from various Central Ministries and Departments, State Governments, Academia and Research Institutions.

According to the ministry, FY 2022-23 has been chosen as the base year of new series and the estimates of new series are scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026.

“With a view to apprise the users of national accounts data about the proposed changes being in the new series, Ministry has planned to release discussion papers on compilation of National Accounts Statistics,” it added.

The first discussion paper on changes in compilation of aggregates based on production/income approach was released on November 21, 2025 and the second discussion paper on the proposed improvements in compilation of GDP from expenditure approach was released on December 16, 2025 to seek feedback/suggestions from users.

--IANS

na/