Govt launches employees' enrolment campaign 2025 to expand social security

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday said it has launched the 'Employees' Enrolment Campaign, 2025' (EEC 2025) -- a major initiative to increase the number of workers under the ambit of organised social security through the EPFO.

The scheme will be operational from November 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026. This scheme is a continued effort of the Ministry, after successful similar enrolment campaign conducted in the year 2017 for enrolment of left-out eligible employees from 2009 to 2016, according to an official statement.

The campaign is intended to encourage employers, both already registered and those newly coming under the purview of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, to voluntarily declare and enroll eligible employees.

Employers can enroll all existing employees, who joined the establishment between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, and who are alive and employed on the date of the declaration, but were not enrolled in the EPF scheme earlier due to any reason, whatsoever, the statement said.

"In a major relief, the employee's share of provident fund contribution for the past period (from July 1, 2017, to October 31, 2025) shall stand waived, provided it was not deducted from the employee's wages. The employer is only required to pay their own share for such period," the statement explained.

Employers availing this scheme shall be liable to pay a nominal penal damage of Rs 100 only as a lump sum, a significant reduction from the standard penalties for non-compliance.

The government expects this campaign to boost enrolment under the social security cover for employees. The scheme will also be crucial for employers to regularise their past records with minimal financial or legal burden and facilitate the ease of doing business.

All establishments are eligible to participate in the proposed scheme irrespective of the fact whether any establishment is facing inquiries under section 7A of the Act or under paragraph 26B of the scheme or under paragraph 8 of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

"No suo motu compliance action will be initiated by the EPFO against the employers who avail the benefits of EEC, in respect of such employees who have already left the establishment as on the date of declaration," the statement said.

All the employers who get registered under the EEC 2025 or declare additional employees under the EEC 2025 shall be eligible to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, subject to certain terms and conditions under that scheme.

The employer is required to make the declaration through an online facility provided by EPFO, where the employer shall indicate the details of the employees enrolled and link it to the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (Temporary Return Reference Number) through which, payment of contributions has been made and pay lump-sum penal damages of Rs 100, the statement added.

