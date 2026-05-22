'Govt is working in 'mission' mode: CM Samrat Choudhary backs the idea of Bihar franchise in IPL

Patna, May 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has expressed support for the idea of forming an Indian Premier League (IPL) team representing Bihar, stating that the government is working in “mission mode” to strengthen cricket infrastructure and opportunities for young players in the state.

The statement came in response to a social media post by a cricket enthusiast who highlighted the achievements of several cricketers from Bihar and questioned why the state still does not have its own IPL franchise like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The X post pointed out that Bihar has produced several talented players, including Ishan Kishan from Patna, who recorded one of the fastest ODI double centuries, Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, who became one of the youngest players to debut in the IPL, and Saqib Hussain from Gopalganj, whose bowling performances have recently drawn widespread attention.

Responding to the post, CM Choudhary wrote that he fully agreed with the sentiment and stated that the Bihar government is pursuing cricket development with a "clear vision" and "mission."

“The government is working in 'mission' mode with a clear 'vision' for Bihar's cricket 'emotion'. With your cooperation, a positive decision regarding Bihar's cricket team will definitely be taken,” CM Choudhary said in his X post.

The state government is also focusing on strengthening sports infrastructure across Bihar. A new international-standard cricket stadium with a seating capacity of around 40,000 spectators is being developed in Rajgir, while renovation work at the historic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna is also being planned to improve cricketing facilities in the state.

Rajgir Cricket Stadium at the Rajgir Sports Complex is being called a milestone for Bihar’s sports infrastructure and a boost to the state cricketing aspirations.

Built over 18 acres of land, the international-standard stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 spectators, with modern facilities, including a media gallery, player amenities and provisions for spectators’ comfort.

The Rajgir Cricket Stadium is built under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is being constructed in line with international parameters.

--IANS

ajk/bc