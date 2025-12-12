Govt exploring FTAs, RBI trade relief measures to mitigate US tariff impacts on textiles

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Centre is pursuing a multi‑pronged strategy to mitigate the impact of US tariff measures on Indian textile and apparel exports, combining intensive engagement with the US for a bilateral trade agreement, immediate trade relief measures through Reserve Bank of India trade measures, an official statement said on Friday.

Credit Guarantee Scheme for exporters and export promotion initiatives including a new Export Promotion Mission and GST reforms are other measures to mitigate the impact of US tariffs, MoS Pabitra Margherita said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Ministry of textiles said it is also pursuing free trade agreements with other countries, better utilisation of existing FTAs and consulting exporters, export promotion councils and MSMEs to assess and counter tariff impacts.

India’s textiles and apparel exports, including handicrafts, stood at $20,401.95 million during April–October 2025, marking a marginal decline of 1.8 per cent from $20,728.05 million a year earlier.

The data, however, indicated overall stability in export performance despite global tariff-related and other external challenges, the government noted.

The full‑year exports for FY25 were $37,755.0 million, up 5.2 per cent from FY24, the statement said.

Reflecting resilience and diversification efforts of the Indian textile industry, the country's exports recorded positive growth in over 100 countries in April–October, including the UAE, the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Japan.

The combination of different factors such as product differentiation, demand, quality, contractual arrangements etc. would determine the impact of reciprocal tariffs on India's exports of textiles sector in global market, it said.

To boost competitiveness of exports, the government is establishing seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it noted.

The government also cited the Production Linked Incentive scheme for textiles approving outlay of Rs. 10,683 crore Skill and R&D programmes including SAMARTH, which has trained 5.40 lakh beneficiaries.

