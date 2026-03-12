Govt approves Rs 5.10 crore ultra-modern football ground for ‘Mini Brazil’ Vicharpur village

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), March 12 (IANS) Vicharpur village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, popularly known as "Mini Brazil" for its deep-rooted football culture, is set to receive a major boost with the construction of an ultra-modern football ground worth Rs 5.10 crore.

The project, to be executed through the state Sports and Youth Welfare Department, aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the village’s football players who have earned recognition at the state and national levels despite limited resources. The announcement has sparked excitement among local players and coaches, who believe the new ground will help them further develop their skills and compete at higher levels.

Vicharpur has carved a unique identity not only in India but also internationally as "Mini Brazil", with almost every household in the village producing at least one football player who has represented the state or country in the sport.

However, the lack of proper infrastructure and sports facilities had long been a challenge for aspiring players. With the approval of the new football ground, the village’s sporting community now hopes to get a proper platform to nurture emerging talent.

Additional Superintendent of Police and in-charge officer of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Abhishek Diwan, said the department had proposed the construction of the football ground in Vicharpur, which has now been approved at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore.

"All modern facilities required to improve players’ performance will be developed at the ground, including a pavilion, a sports complex, separate washrooms for women and other essential amenities," he said.

Diwan added that despite limited resources, players from the village had built a strong reputation through their skills, with many representing Madhya Pradesh at the national level.

He also noted that football coaches from Germany and several other countries have previously visited the village to train players due to their impressive performance.

“With the construction of the stadium, the number of visits by renowned players, coaches and sports experts is expected to increase, further strengthening the football ecosystem in Vicharpur,” he said.

Former football player and Vicharpur resident Safdar Hussain Bohra told IANS that football began gaining popularity in the village nearly three decades ago.

“Despite limited resources and many difficulties, players from our village have performed well at the national level through sheer hard work and dedication,” he said.

Bohra recalled that in 2023, some children from the village got an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, the children informed him that they belonged to Vicharpur, widely known as “Mini Brazil”.

"The Prime Minister was impressed by the children’s dedication to football and even mentioned the village in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and an international podcast," Bohra said.

He added that the Prime Minister’s special interest in the village and its football culture had helped create opportunities for local players, including chances to learn football techniques in Germany.

Vicharpur football coach Lakshmi Sais also welcomed the government’s decision, saying the new ground would prove to be a milestone for players from the region.

“Whenever the name of 'Mini Brazil' Vicharpur is mentioned internationally, people show great respect and admiration for the village and its football players,” she said.

Football player Saniya Kunde said the ultra-modern ground would significantly improve training conditions for local players.

“With better facilities, we will be able to refine our skills and showcase our talent more effectively at national and international platforms,” she said.

Former player Umesh Kunde echoed similar sentiments, noting that players had earlier struggled due to inadequate facilities.

"Now, gradually, the necessary infrastructure is being developed. Whenever the name of Mini Brazil Vicharpur is mentioned in India or abroad, we feel proud," he said.

Ajay Sondhiya, Block Coordinator of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, said almost every household in Vicharpur has produced a football player who has played at the national level.

"Due to a lack of infrastructure earlier, players could not get the right platform to demonstrate their abilities. The construction of this football ground will definitely give them a new direction," he said.

Young footballers Yash Baiga and Vansh Baiga also expressed happiness over the upcoming facility, saying it would help them practice the sport more effectively.

