Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand on actor’s rift rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Pray their relationship is strong

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand has spoken out amid rumours of things not being well between the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

The actor, talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation said that he hopes everything remains good between his Mama and Mami.

“I sincerely pray that my Mama and Mami’s relationship always remains strong and private. That is my only wish,” said Vinay while talking to IANS.

Sunita Ahuja, in many of her interviews has spoken of how Govinda despite being a superstar never helped his kids with their careers in Bollywood. She also had expressed her disappointment in Govinda not doing so.

Talking about it, Vinay said, “After all, who would want a father not to support his son? If my aunt has expressed something, then I would gently tell my uncle to pay attention, because I would never speak wrongly about either of them.”

Talking about it, Vinay said, “After all, which father would not want to support his son? But if my Mami has expressed something, then I would gently tell my Mama to pay attention, because I would never speak wrongly about either of them.”

He added, “Regarding Yashvardhan, he has a very bright future ahead. He is extremely talented, and my best wishes are always with him. He is like my son, I love him dearly, and I pray to God that he gets a good film.

The actor also spoke about Govinda being hospitalized after an accidental shooting incident.

Vinay said, “I will pray to God that everything goes well for Govinda ji. He has been a Member of Parliament and is also associated with the Shiv Sena, so politics being a part of his life is nothing unusual. He is at that level, and naturally, there can be concerns at times.”

The news of Sunita and Govinda to be heading for a splitsville has been doing rounds for quote a few months now. It was also rumoured that Govinda was allegedly having an extra marital affair.

Earlier, Sunita had addressed the rumours of her husband’s affairs in her YouTube vlogs, Sunita said that she heard rumours about Govinda’s affairs.

She also said that she would be the first person to reveal it to the media if she ever caught him cheating.

She said, “Problem yeh ki iski family main log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte. Wo sochte hain inki family itni khush kyun hai kyunki unke khudh ke biwi bacche mar gaye hain. Govinda acche logo’n ke saath uthta bethta nahi hai (The problem is that there are people in his family who don’t want to see Govinda and me together. They wonder why our family is so happy, especially since their own wives and children have passed away. Govinda doesn’t mix with good people)”.

She further mentioned, “Toh kya hai naa jaise main bolti hun, agar tum gande logo’n ke saath raoge toh vaise bann jaaoge. Aaj mera friend circle nahi hai, mere bacche mere dost hain (Like I always say, if you stay with bad people, you’ll become like them. Today, I don’t have a friend circle, my children are my friends)”.

She went on, “Main aur Chi chi rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par (Chi Chi and I have been living in different home for 15 years, but he keeps coming and going at home)”.

“Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke aapni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bahut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain (The man who hurts a good woman will never be happy; he will always remain restless. I gave him my entire life from childhood, and even today, I love him so much. Yes, I’m 100% upset because I hear the rumours too. But I’m very strong because I have my children)”, she added.

--IANS

rd/