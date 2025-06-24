June 24, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

Govinda announces his comeback with a fun dance video

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) After staying away from the big screen for more than five years, Govinda is all set to make his comeback with his next titled, "Duniyadari".

Taking to his official Instagram account, Govinda shared a video working on his graceful moves for his forthcoming drama.

"Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film duniyadari," Govinda captioned the post.

While any more details regarding the technical team, cast, and storyline of the drama have not been announced yet, it would be exciting to see what Govinda has in store for us.

Govinda's last appearance was back in 2019 with the film "Rangeela Raja", co-starring Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Prem Chopra and others.

In the meantime, Govinda had asserted that acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron approached him for the lead role in his superhit drama "Avatar". He even claimed that the director had offered him a massive fee for the role, which he rejected. Now, Govinda's better half, Sunita Ahuja has finally revealed if this claim was true.

Sunita recently made an appearance on Uorfi Javed's YouTube channel, where the influencer asked her if Govinda was really offered the movie.

Replying to this, Sunita shared, "Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui, 40 saal toh mujhe hogaye hain Govinda ke saath. Vo Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya mujhe nahi malum. Hui bhi hai ki nahi mujhe nahi malum. Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti (Oh man, I have no idea when the film was offered. I have been with Govinda for the last 40 years and even I don’t know when that Avatar director-producer came to offer the movie. I don’t even know if this actually happened or not. Neither do I lie, nor do I take anyone’s side. I do not support falsehood)."

