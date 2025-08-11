August 11, 2025 7:45 PM हिंदी

India’s smartphone market grows 1 pc at 70 million units in Jan-June: Report

India’s smartphone market grows 1 pc at 70 million units in Jan-June: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s smartphone market grew 0.9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) as 70 million smartphones were shipped to the country in the first half this year, a report said on Monday.

The second quarter (Q2) saw a 7.3 per cent YoY growth, with 37 million smartphones shipped to India. The market has recovered from a two-quarter decline, but subdued consumer demand and rising average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to slow the annual recovery, according to a report from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Apple's shipments increased 21.5 per cent YoY to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India in 1H25, making up 4 per cent of overall India shipments during that period.

In the super-premium segment ($800 and above) also grew by 15.8 per cent and its share remained flat at 7 per cent. Samsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position at 49 per cent and 48 per cent share, respectively. iPhone 16, Galaxy S25/S24 Ultra/S25 and iPhone 16Plus were key models in the segment.

“Q2 2025 witnessed a flurry of new model launches across all price segments. Price reductions on older models, increased offline channel margins, and strong above-the-line (ATL) marketing efforts fueled the market growth," said Aditya Rampal, Senior Research Analyst at IDC Asia Pacific.

The average selling price reached a record of $275 in Q2CY25, growing by 10.8 per cent YoY. The entry-level segment, priced under $100, grew 22.9 per cent year-over-year, capturing a 16 per cent market share, up from 14 per cent last year. Xiaomi topped the segment with its budget Redmi A4 and A5 models.

The premium segment ($600-$800) registered the highest growth of 96.4 per cent, with its market share up from 2 per cent to 4 per cent. iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 held a combined share of three-fifths of the shipments in this segment.

Shipments to the mass budget ($100-$200) segment grew by 1.1 per cent YoY, while its market share declined from 44 per cent to 42 per cent. Vivo, OPPO, and realme dominate the segment, holding a combined 60 per cent market share.

–IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer turns 20: 'No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one'

Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer turns 20: 'No matter how tall you get, you’ll always be my little one'

Two months after being shot, Colombia Presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies (File image)

Two months after being shot, Colombia Presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies

Shilpa Shetty commemorates 'Dhadkan' turning 25 in her unique way

Shilpa Shetty commemorates 'Dhadkan' turning 25 in her unique way

Nidhhi Agerwal trashes reports suggesting vehicle used by her for Bhimavaram store launch was sent by govt officials (Photo Credit: Nidhhi Agerwal X)

Nidhhi Agerwal trashes reports suggesting vehicle used by her for Bhimavaram store launch was sent by govt officials

Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup was our only goal when we arrived in Myanmar, says Alexandersson (Credit: AIFF)

Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup was our only goal when we arrived in Myanmar, says Alexandersson

Massive landslide kills seven in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (File image)

Massive landslide kills seven in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan

Kylie Jenner rings in 28th birthday with special dinner party by Kendall, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner rings in 28th birthday with special dinner party by Kendall, Hailey Bieber

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

Suniel Shetty turns 64: Athiya, Ahan & K L Rahul drop lovely birthday wishes

Suniel Shetty turns 64: Athiya, Ahan & K L Rahul drop lovely birthday wishes

IMEC holds potential to emerge as transformative initiative for Israel: Report

IMEC holds potential to emerge as transformative initiative for Israel: Report