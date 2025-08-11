August 11, 2025 7:44 PM हिंदी

Director Shankar lauds Vadivelu's performance in 'Mareesan'; calls him a 'great performer'!

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's top directors Shankar has now lauded director Sudeesh Shankar’s critically acclaimed travel thriller, ‘Mareesan’, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, saying the film had a "story building first half followed by an unexpected and superb second half!"

The ace director in particular was all praise for actor Vadivelu, who plays the titular role of Mareesan, saying, the actor’s guileless appearance on screen and the sinister contrast in character gave immense depth and strength to the film. He went on to exclaim in admiration, "Wow, what a performer!"

Taking to his X timeline, director Shankar wrote, "Just watched #Maareesan -A story building first half followed by an unexpected and superb second half! #Vadivelu’s guileless appearance on screen and the sinister contrast in character gives immense depth and strength to the film. The scene where he breaks down…Wow, what a great performer! #FahadhFaasil seamlessly gives us another commendable performance. Praises go to the director and writer for their neat work. Salute to #RBChoudary for his continued selection of good scripts over the years!"

Shankar isn't the only one to have praised the travel thriller. Several other film celebrities including one of Tamil cinema's top stars Kamal Haasan too had showered praises on the film.

It may be recalled that Kamal Haasan had taken to his X timeline to pen a post of appreciation for the team of ‘Mareesan’.

Kamal Haasan, in his post, had said, "Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation."

The actor further went on to say,"Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator. #Maareesan"

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film also featured a host of actors including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka and Sithara among others.

V Krishnamurthi, who penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film, had also worked in it as its creative director.

Music for the film was by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography was by Kalaiselvan Sivaji. Sreejith Sarang was the film’s editor and art direction was by Mahendran.

