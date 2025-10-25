October 25, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The government is preparing a series of measures to safeguard traditional media — including print, radio, and television — from the disruptions caused by rapid digitisation, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said the Centre is focused on removing regulatory hurdles in the media sector and introducing reforms in areas such as radio licensing and Television Rating Point (TRP) systems.

“The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist,” the minister said, adding that new TRP guidelines are being formulated to ensure fair revenue distribution for television channels, particularly from government advertisements.

Vaishnaw stated that the ministry has finished the first round of consultations on the TRP framework and will shortly publish a second consultation paper that incorporates input from stakeholders.

He added that to give traditional outlets more funding, the government is thinking of raising the rates at which print and television media can advertise.

The government is also attempting to integrate the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), and Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) as part of a larger initiative to simplify regulation and communication. The action attempts to improve coordination between policy implementation and media outreach.

In keeping with the government's efforts to fact-check, he also revealed that a chatbot is being created to assist in confirming the legitimacy of videos and other online content.

According to the Union Minister, the PIB has increased the scope of its public outreach initiatives by producing research-based documents and backgrounders on important topics.

--IANS

aps/dan

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons