Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The government is preparing a series of measures to safeguard traditional media — including print, radio, and television — from the disruptions caused by rapid digitisation, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said the Centre is focused on removing regulatory hurdles in the media sector and introducing reforms in areas such as radio licensing and Television Rating Point (TRP) systems.

“The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist,” the minister said, adding that new TRP guidelines are being formulated to ensure fair revenue distribution for television channels, particularly from government advertisements.

Vaishnaw stated that the ministry has finished the first round of consultations on the TRP framework and will shortly publish a second consultation paper that incorporates input from stakeholders.

He added that to give traditional outlets more funding, the government is thinking of raising the rates at which print and television media can advertise.

The government is also attempting to integrate the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), and Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) as part of a larger initiative to simplify regulation and communication. The action attempts to improve coordination between policy implementation and media outreach.

In keeping with the government's efforts to fact-check, he also revealed that a chatbot is being created to assist in confirming the legitimacy of videos and other online content.

According to the Union Minister, the PIB has increased the scope of its public outreach initiatives by producing research-based documents and backgrounders on important topics.

--IANS

aps/dan