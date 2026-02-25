PM Awas Yojana brings new hope to poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Rajim

Rajim (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25 (IANS) In a major relief for homeless and economically weaker families, residents of Rajim under Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh have received permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

For years, several families living within the Rajim Municipality limits had been surviving in kutcha (mud) houses. Beneficiaries who IANS spoke to said that these temporary structures offered little protection from bad weather conditions.

They further pointed out that during the monsoon season, rainwater would drip continuously from the damaged roofs. This used to be a perennial cause of worry for them during the rainy season. As a result, the walls would become damp, and cracks would appear. Even portions of the structure would collapse, some said.

With the situation having come to such a pass, the families lived in constant fear during heavy rainfall and storms. “Women, children, and elderly members faced the most difficulties as maintaining hygiene and safety became a daily struggle,” they said.

But things have now undergone a change, as their lives have now taken a positive turn. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), eligible beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh from the government to construct permanent, concrete houses. With this support, families have been able to build strong and secure homes equipped with proper roofs, solid walls, and safer living conditions. Beneficiaries got physical shelter through this scheme. Apart from that, the scheme also restored dignity and stability to many families which were earlier living in bad conditions.

Beneficiaries shared their experiences and expressed heartfelt gratitude.

A beneficiary, Ashwani Patel, told IANS that earlier his family had to spend sleepless nights during the rainy season as a result of water leakage. There used to be a fear of wall collapse, he added. But today, they feel safe and protected in their new home, Patel added.

Another beneficiary, Kailash, stated that the assistance has brought comfort and peace of mind to his family. Their standard of living has improved significantly, he added. Jeeturam also thanked the government, stating that the financial support has changed their future and given them renewed hope.

All beneficiaries expressed sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for implementing such a welfare-oriented housing scheme. They described the initiative as life-changing, saying it has provided them not just a house, but security, respect, and a better future for their children.

--IANS

brt/uk