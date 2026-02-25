PGTI NexGen: Aditya Raj Singh Chahal builds five-shot lead in round two

Faridabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Aditya Raj Singh Chahal shot a four-under 68 in round two to build a five-shot lead at a total of seven-under 137 at the DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 being played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad

Jaipur-based Aditya (69-68), the overnight joint leader, came up with an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys on day two to emerge as sole leader at the INR 25 lakh event.

Jujhar Singh (69) and Santosh Kumar (73) were tied second at totals of two-under 142. Sunny Singh (72) and Arjun Bhati (72) were tied fourth at one-under 143. The top 43 players made the cut which was declared at six-over 150.

In Greater Noida, Saptak Talwar, playing on his home course at Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida, produced clutch golf down the closing stretch to slay Rashid Khan, one of the most formidable match play stars of the country, in a second-round singles match of DP World PGTI’s 72 The League.

Talwar’s Mumbai Aces recovered from a poor opening day and tallied nine points against Kolkata Classics to reach 11 points.

Overnight leaders Rajasthan Regals did not have the best day, winning just one match and halving another against Charminar Champions, but the four points still kept them at the top of the standings (17 points), where they were joined by UP Prometheans.

The Prometheans were denied solo lead by a magic second shot from inside the trees by American Jhared Hack on the last hole. A hooked 8-iron second shot from 180 yards went straight in for an eagle, for a win that seemed impossible at one stage in the fourballs.

The 27-year-old Talwar gets a warm and fuzzy feeling on this golf course, where he won his first title as a professional golfer last year at the Adani Invitational Golf Championship.

And Talwar showed once again why home advantage counts. On the 16th hole, he was stymied against a tree, but somehow managed to advance his ball to the green for a par. On the 17th, both players were off the greens and Khan’s shot hit the pinflag and trickled to less than a foot. After giving him that putt, Talwar then rolled in a putt from nearly 90 feet for an incredible birdie that gave him the all-important lead.

“It was a long, stressful day. I grew up at Delhi Golf Club, and I’ve admired Rashid Khan ever since I picked up a club. So, to take him down out here in the fashion that it turned out, was breathtaking to be honest,” said Talwar.

“And yes, this golf course is special for me. Got my first win here and I have spent a lot of time in my early years here. So, this course holds a special place in my heart.”

After a fantastic win on Monday and combining well in the much tougher foursomes format (alternate ball), Rajasthan Regals’ Chikkarangappa S and Dhruv Sheoran were the only pair to be retained for the second round. The duo repaid the faith of captain Ajeetesh Sandhu, beating Anshul Patel and Vishesh Sharma 4&2 in a match where they were in control throughout.

In-form Shubham Jaglan and American Dominic Piccirillo secured three points for Charminar Champions beating K Prabagaran and Yuvraj Singh 2&1 in the foursomes.

Jaglan later revealed their secret: “We communicated so well. Before the match, we told each other we are not going to say sorry if any of us puts the other in a bad spot. Actually, nobody wants to put their partner in trouble with their shots. It just happens. And that was a good strategy.”

The third round of the league will be played on Wednesday at Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Noida. Rajasthan Regals will take on Mumbai Aces, while the other two matches will be between Kolkata Classics and UP Prometheans and Nava Raipur will be up against Charminar Champions.

