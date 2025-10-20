October 20, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on first Diwali post-motherhood

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattachrajee embraced motherhood in 2024, and the actress will be celebrating her first Diwali post-motherhood this year.

Talking to IANS on her special plans for Diwali this year, Devoleena elaborated on the same. “I am looking forward to celebrating both Diwali and Kali Puja with my family this year,” stated Devoleena while talking to IANS. “I will visit a Kali mandir and take blessings. We will also decorate and light our place. May goddess Lakshmi come to us and bless my home and my family. I will make festive sweets.”

Talking about her 9-month-old baby boy, Joy, she said, "Joy is making our festival more special, and on Diwali, I'm looking forward to buying him gifts. We will celebrate a green Diwali." The actress further spoke about the importance of the festival of lights in her life while growing up. She said, “Diwali wasn’t just about decoration, making sweets, and lighting diyas. We also celebrated Kali Puja, so we used to stay up and hungry till late midnight and offer prayers to Mother Kali. In the late evening we used to perform Laxmi puja at home, so Diwali during my childhood was more devotional.”

She added, “We didn't have the culture of card parties, it was all about worshipping. The second day of Diwali was usually about visiting relatives' houses, sharing sweets and taking blessings. And later in the evening we used to go for pandal hoping. The Kali Puja celebration was a major highlight on the day of Diwali back in Assam. Post Diwali we also celebrate Bhai Dooj, so the celebration used to be long and fun-filled. Not to forget the khichuri prasad we used to enjoy late on cold nights post 12, on the day of Diwali. When asked what Diwali means to her, the actress said, “Diwali is the festival of light and devotion. I feel the festival brings brotherhood, unity and prosperity among us. We all enjoy blessings of Mother Shakti, and the country becomes more secure for females. While celebrating, we all must remember to be responsible to the environment and street animals and remember sharing and caring is the biggest way to celebrate any festival.”

For the uninitiated, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her long-time boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh, a fitness trainer, on December 14, 2022. The couple had an intimate court wedding that was attended by only family members and a few friends, as the couple chose to keep the occasion private and simple.

Nearly two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. Devoleena announced the news on social media, expressing her joint gratitude.

–IANS

rd/

