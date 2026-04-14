April 14, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

Google's Gemini adds 'NEET' practice tests for students

Google's Gemini adds 'NEET' practice tests for students

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Tech giant Google has expanded its AI-powered learning tools by introducing full-length practice tests for NEET UG on its Gemini platform, aiming to support medical aspirants with exam-like preparation.

The new feature builds on the company’s earlier rollout of mock tests for competitive exams and is designed to provide students with a more structured and realistic preparation experience.

The practice tests are based on rigorously vetted content from several education platforms.

Moreover, students or users can access the feature by prompting Gemini with a request to ‘Take a NEET mock test’.

The tests are currently available in English and are accessible to users with Google accounts as well as Workspace subscribers, the company noted.

The platform also offers instant feedback after test completion, highlighting strengths and areas that require improvement.

Students can further ask the AI assistant to explain answers and generate customised study plans based on their performance, helping them identify knowledge gaps and improve outcomes, the tech firm said.

The expansion into NEET preparation follows Google’s earlier announcement of AI-driven tools for students and educators in India.

These include full-length practice tests for engineering entrance exams like JEE Main, as well as AI-powered features that allow users to create study guides, quizzes and learning material through its search-based AI tools.

In addition to student-focussed features, the company had introduced AI capabilities for educators, enabling them to draft assignments, summarise student performance and provide personalised feedback.

Integrated audio, video and screen recording tools also allow teachers and students to interact more effectively within digital classrooms.

Google has also said that it is responsible for AI deployment, introducing tools to help users identify AI-generated content and ensure transparency in digital learning environments.

It further stated that these initiatives are aimed at enhancing personalised learning and improving accessibility for students preparing for competitive exams.

--IANS

ag/rad

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