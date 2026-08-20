Google launches one-year free AI Plus plan for Indian college students

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) US-based technology giant Google has announced a one-year free subscription to its 'AI Plus' plan for eligible college students in India which offers access to enhanced artificial intelligence tools and higher usage limits to support learning.

In its latest blog post, the tech company said that under the offer eligible students will get access to Gemini Omni, twice the usage limits available to non-AI subscribers, 400 GB of storage and other features at no cost for one year.

It is also offering students a discounted bundle of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium, with savings of up to 70 per cent for those seeking ad-free music and video streaming.

Alongside the student plans, the company is introducing new and enhanced learning tools across Gemini and Google Search.

The company further noted that students will have access to a dedicated student hub designed to help them organise their studies and get started with Gemini's learning tools.

In addition, a new study notebook feature will provide personalised learning support by using diagnostic quizzes to identify students' strengths and knowledge gaps.

It will then generate bite-sized study plans tailored to individual learning goals, the company said. The tech firm also expanding Gemini Live to allow students to request and discuss Deep Research reports through voice-based conversations while on the move.

Apart from that, new features in Google Search will allow students to generate interactive visuals to understand complex concepts, take practice quizzes across subjects, including standardised tests, and learn concepts step-by-step using Google Lens.

Additionally, students will be able to organise academic projects using notebooks and create custom files to streamline their studies. Google said its education tools across Search, Gemini and YouTube are designed with safety in mind and are based on learning science with the aim of supporting personalised learning while keeping teachers in the lead.

Moreover, the student offer is available in more than 140 markets where Google AI Plus is offered with certain exclusions and eligible students in India can redeem the offer until December 31, 2026 subject to verification and applicable terms.

--IANS

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