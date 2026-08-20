Golf: Theegala faces big task for Tour Championship spot as Bhatia holds comfortable position

St. Louis (USA), Aug 20 (IANS) Sahith Theegala faces a high-stakes battle at the 2026 BMW Championship, knowing he will likely need a finish near the top of the leaderboard to break into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings and advance to the season-ending Tour Championship.

The BMW Championship, being played at the historic Bellerive Country Club from August 20 to 23, features the remaining 50 players in the FedEx Cup Play-offs. Only the top 30 after this week will qualify for the finale, where the FedEx Cup champion will be decided.

Bellerive, a demanding par-70 layout stretching 7,448 yards, is expected to test every aspect of the players' games. With more than 70 sand traps and a premium on precise ball-striking and long-iron play, the course offers little room for mistakes. The $20 million event has no halfway cut, ensuring all 50 players get four rounds to make their move.

The BMW Championship also carries significance beyond qualification for East Lake. The 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship will have a chance to compete for the FedEx Cup title, while securing exemptions into next year's major championships is another major incentive.

Theegala enters the week at No. 46 in the FedEx Cup standings. Although his place in next season's $20 million Signature Events is secure after making the top 50, he has a much tougher task ahead if he is to extend his Play-off run. A finish around the top three could be required to give him a realistic chance of moving into the top 30.

Theegala, a popular figure on the PGA Tour, will begin his campaign alongside Justin Thomas. His performance over the next four days could determine whether he gets an opportunity to compete for the biggest prize of the season at East Lake.

Among the Indian-origin contingent, Akshay Bhatia, also supported by Hero, is comfortably the best placed. The three-time PGA Tour winner sits No. 15 in the FedExCup standings and has effectively secured his place in the TOUR Championship. Bhatia, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season, will tee off with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Aaron Rai, meanwhile, occupies 37th place and also has work to do if he is to reach the top 30. The English-Indian golfer, who captured the PGA Championship earlier this year, will need a strong week at Bellerive to climb into the qualifying positions for the Tour Championship. He is paired with Ben Griffin.

The 2026 Play-offs have already produced a landmark moment for Indian-origin golf, with four players advancing through the regular season and three making it into the elite 50-man BMW Championship field. Bhatia, Theegala and Rai have all guaranteed themselves starts in next year's Signature Events, while Rai's Major victory has already secured him entry into all four Majors.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the Indo-Canadian rookie, narrowly missed the BMW field after finishing 58th in the final points list. He had produced an impressive run in the opening Play-off events, including spending time inside the top 10, but ultimately fell short of the top-50 cutoff.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as the overwhelming favourite after an emphatic eight-shot victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rory McIlroy, Rai and Xander Schauffele are among those expected to challenge him.

But while the leading contenders chase the title, the real drama will unfold around the top-30 bubble. With players such as Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama and Gary Woodland separated by only a handful of points, every shot could have major consequences. Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland are also battling to keep their seasons alive.

For Theegala, however, the equation is particularly simple: he needs a big week at Bellerive. Anything close to the top could keep his FedExCup dream alive, while a modest finish is likely to bring his season to an early end.

--IANS

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