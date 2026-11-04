November 04, 2026 2:44 PM हिंदी

Gold, silver surge up to 3 pc over weaker US dollar, geopolitical uncertainty

Gold, silver surge up to 2.5 pc over weaker US dollar, geopolitical uncertainty

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Gold and silver prices extended gains on Wednesday, with precious metals surging up to 3 per cent amid support from a weaker US dollar, lower Treasury yields and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

In the domestic market, 24-karat gold touched Rs 1,41,980 per 10 grams, up 1.4 per cent, while 999 fine silver rose Rs 4,520 per kg or 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,85,000 per kg as of 11.10 am.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures climbed 1.76 per cent to Rs 1,41,911 per 10 grams, while December silver futures advanced 3.09 per cent to Rs 1,85,249 per kg.

Bullion prices recovered after a sharp decline in the previous session as softer crude oil prices helped ease inflation concerns, and fuelled hopes that central banks may have more room to adjust monetary policy. Gold, a non-yielding asset, generally benefits from lower yields and a weaker dollar.

Investors remain keen on US political developments, labour market data and Federal Reserve policy signals. According to CME's FedWatch tool, traders currently see a 78 per cent probability of a rate hike in December.

Internationally, COMEX gold futures rose 0.58 per cent to $3,963.20 per ounce. COMEX silver futures gained 0.48 per cent to $49.99 per ounce, against the previous close of $49.825 an ounce.

Russia has agreed to three-way peace talks involving Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and November 11, while negotiations between Iran and the US remain uncertain boosting safe haven demand of gold.

COMEX gold continues to face resistance in the $3,970-$4,000 region, with immediate support near $3,900. Analysts see resistance around Rs 1,41,000 for MCX Gold, followed by the Rs 1,43,000-Rs 1,43,700 level, while Rs 1,40,000 remains a key support zone.

India's gold demand declined 29 per cent year-on-year to 162.5 tonnes in the July-September quarter of 2026, as record-high prices, higher import duty and changing consumer buying patterns weighed on jewellery purchases and investment demand, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

India's renewable energy capacity nears 530 GW by 2030

India's renewable energy capacity projected to reach 530 GW by 2030

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over misselling of derivatives

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over mis-selling of derivatives

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noises not just crackers’

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noise not just crackers’

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener