January 20, 2026 3:17 PM हिंदी

Global PC shipments up 9.3 pc in Oct-Dec in AI era

Global PC shipments up 9.3 pc in Oct-Dec in AI era

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) PC shipments reached 71.5 million units globally in the fourth quarter of 2025 -- a 9.3 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of the previous year, according to preliminary results by Gartner on Tuesday.

For the entire 2025, worldwide PC shipments reached more than 270 million units, a 9.1 per cent increase from 2024.

Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner, said that the PC market maintained healthy growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, largely driven by robust consumer demand and business demand fuelled by the Windows 11 upgrade cycle.

“Demand softened by the end of the quarter as price pressure and promotions offset earlier price increases on high-end GPUs and AI PCs, resulting in stable or slightly lower average selling prices,” he mentioned.

According to the report, there were no major changes in the top six vendor rankings worldwide in the October-December period, with the top three vendors -- Lenovo, HP and Dell -- increasing their market share year-over-year.

The PC market rebounded last year, achieving 9.1 per cent growth over 2024, with more than 270 million units shipped. This marks a significant turnaround following two years of steep decline in 2022 and 2023, and only modest gains in 2024.

Tariff volatility, anticipated memory price hikes in 2026, and rising costs associated with Windows 10 Extended Security Updates prompted businesses to prioritise replacing hardware, said Padhi.

The report further stated that another factor for growth in 2025 was vendors focused heavily on promoting AI PCs to capture replacement demand.

However, most AI PC features, such as local inference, have yet to deliver significant productivity gains compared to cloud-based AI solutions.

As a result, many organisations are upgrading primarily to future-proof their fleets, rather than to realise immediate business value from AI capabilities, said Padhi.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Unidentified attackers blow up railway track in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistan: Unidentified attackers blow up railway track in Balochistan

MI wicketkeeper Kamalini ruled out of remainder of WPL, Vaishnavi named replacement

MI wicketkeeper Kamalini ruled out of remainder of WPL, Vaishnavi named replacement

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to visit India

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to visit India

IS-K claims responsibility for restaurant blast which killed seven in Kabul

IS-K claims responsibility for restaurant blast which killed seven in Kabul

Newgen Software clocks 29.4 pc drop in Q3 profit, shares tank over 15 pc

Newgen Software clocks 29.4 pc drop in Q3 profit, shares tank over 15 pc

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast gains big in T20I rankings amid T20 WC Qualifier

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast gains big in T20I rankings amid T20 WC Qualifier

Rakul Preet Singh gives her own twist to 'Get Ready With Me'

Rakul Preet Singh gives her own twist to 'Get Ready With Me'

Gas crisis across Bangladesh direct outcome of state neglect, says Awami League

Gas crisis across Bangladesh direct outcome of state neglect, says Awami League

Nepal: Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba not to contest upcoming elections (File image)

Nepal: Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba not to contest upcoming elections

Global PC shipments up 9.3 pc in Oct-Dec in AI era

Global PC shipments up 9.3 pc in Oct-Dec in AI era