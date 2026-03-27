March 28, 2026 1:41 AM हिंदी

Glen Powell to go behind the mic as Fox McCloud in ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Glen Powell to go behind the mic as Fox McCloud in ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Glen Powell, who is known for his work in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, is set to bring to life Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’.

Fox McCloud is the surprise Nintendo character joining the Mario Bros. Glen Powell posted a video on Instagram announcing the news on Friday, reports ‘Variety’.

He most recently starred in the thriller ‘How to Make a Killing’ this year, plus last year’s ‘Running Man’. Like Fox, a space pilot from the ‘Star Fox’ games, the actor took to the skies with his breakout role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022.

As per ‘Variety’, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are back as Mario and Luigi as they blast off into space in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’. They’re joined by returning stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Beach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The sequel is also introducing Donald Glover as Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

The inclusion of Fox was a surprise, but eagle-eyed Nintendo fans spotted a glimpse of the character in a recent ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ trailer. He’s known as the main character in the “Star Fox” action video games and also as one of the original characters of Nintendo’s fighting game, ‘Super Smash Bros’.

Fox has been playable in every ‘Smash Bros’ game alongside Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Other ‘Mario’ characters, like Bowser, Peach, Diddy Kong, Rosalina and Bowser Jr., have also joined the rosters in later years. Fox’s ‘Star Fox’ co-pilot Falco Lombardi and the villainous Wolf O’Donnell both were added to later ‘Smash Bros’ games as well.

Fox isn’t the only ‘Smash Bros’ character to cross over into the ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’. A previous trailer featured a cameo from colorful Pikmin, the plant-animal hybrids used by ‘Smash Bros’ fighter Captain Olimar from the “Pikmin” Nintendo games.

--IANS

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