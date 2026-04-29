Glasgow 2026 CWG unveils medals inspired by city’s landmarks, coat of arms, industrial heritage

Glasgow, April 29 (IANS) The organising committee of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games has unveiled the medals that will be awarded to the athletes finishing on the podium during the scaled-down edition of the Games later this year.

The medals, which have been designed to celebrate achievement, inclusion, and the city of Glasgow, have been created by award-winning artist, designer, and maker, and The Glasgow School of Art Artist in Residence, Militsa Milenkova. The medals are inspired by the city’s landmarks, coat of arms, industrial heritage, and cultural identity.

For the first time in Commonwealth Games history, the medals include braille and tactile elements, ensuring inclusion is a tangible and felt experience, the Organising Committee of Glasgow 2026 informed in a statement on Wednesday.

The medal takes the form of a Reuleaux triangle, a distinctive geometric shape that sets it apart from any prize medal seen before. Every curve and angle is a homage to the city, drawing from Glasgow’s identity, its industrial heritage, and cultural traditions, with the city’s coat of arms, the Finnieston Crane, and tartan all woven into its structural detailing. There are three surface levels representing the podium, designed to make athletes feel this moment is truly theirs - possibly the biggest of their lives.

The medals have been designed to tell a story of place, pride, and inclusion. Inspired by Glasgow’s landmarks, identity, and coat of arms, the medals bring together the city’s industrial heritage, cultural traditions, and creative spirit in one distinctive design.

The Glasgow 2026 medals feature a world-first inclusive design. Their shape, surface, and detailing have all been carefully considered to reflect the host city and the athletes who will receive them. The medals take the form of a Reuleaux triangle, a distinctive geometric shape that sets them apart from any Commonwealth Games prize medal seen before. Every curve and angle is a homage to Glasgow. The city’s coat of arms, the Finnieston Crane, and a nod to tartan are all woven into the structural detailing, creating a medal that reflects both place and identity.

Originally from Bulgaria, raised in Greece, and now based in Glasgow, Milly Milenkova designed the medals to represent the city that has become her chosen home. The design reflects Glasgow as bold, unique, and different - just like its people.

It also celebrates Scotland’s creativity, industrial heritage, unity, and pride. The medal is not only a symbol of sporting achievement. It is also a reminder of the host city, the Games experience, and the people who make Glasgow distinctive.

--IANS

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