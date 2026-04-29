April 29, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

Glasgow 2026 CWG unveils medals inspired by city’s landmarks, coat of arms, industrial heritage

Glasgow 2026 CWG unveils medals inspired by city’s landmarks, coat of arms, industrial heritage (Credit: Glasgow 2026)

Glasgow, April 29 (IANS) The organising committee of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games has unveiled the medals that will be awarded to the athletes finishing on the podium during the scaled-down edition of the Games later this year.

The medals, which have been designed to celebrate achievement, inclusion, and the city of Glasgow, have been created by award-winning artist, designer, and maker, and The Glasgow School of Art Artist in Residence, Militsa Milenkova. The medals are inspired by the city’s landmarks, coat of arms, industrial heritage, and cultural identity.

For the first time in Commonwealth Games history, the medals include braille and tactile elements, ensuring inclusion is a tangible and felt experience, the Organising Committee of Glasgow 2026 informed in a statement on Wednesday.

The medal takes the form of a Reuleaux triangle, a distinctive geometric shape that sets it apart from any prize medal seen before. Every curve and angle is a homage to the city, drawing from Glasgow’s identity, its industrial heritage, and cultural traditions, with the city’s coat of arms, the Finnieston Crane, and tartan all woven into its structural detailing. There are three surface levels representing the podium, designed to make athletes feel this moment is truly theirs - possibly the biggest of their lives.

The medals have been designed to tell a story of place, pride, and inclusion. Inspired by Glasgow’s landmarks, identity, and coat of arms, the medals bring together the city’s industrial heritage, cultural traditions, and creative spirit in one distinctive design.

The Glasgow 2026 medals feature a world-first inclusive design. Their shape, surface, and detailing have all been carefully considered to reflect the host city and the athletes who will receive them. The medals take the form of a Reuleaux triangle, a distinctive geometric shape that sets them apart from any Commonwealth Games prize medal seen before. Every curve and angle is a homage to Glasgow. The city’s coat of arms, the Finnieston Crane, and a nod to tartan are all woven into the structural detailing, creating a medal that reflects both place and identity.

Originally from Bulgaria, raised in Greece, and now based in Glasgow, Milly Milenkova designed the medals to represent the city that has become her chosen home. The design reflects Glasgow as bold, unique, and different - just like its people.

It also celebrates Scotland’s creativity, industrial heritage, unity, and pride. The medal is not only a symbol of sporting achievement. It is also a reminder of the host city, the Games experience, and the people who make Glasgow distinctive.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

BJP landslide in Assam, close contest in TN and an upset in Kerala: Survey

BJP landslide in Assam, close contest in TN and an upset in Kerala: Survey

US flags Chinese restrictions on access to Tibetan region (File image)

US flags Chinese restrictions on access to Tibetan region

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Pralay' remains on track, zombie drama to go on floor this August

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Pralay' remains on track, zombie drama to go on floor this August

Fino Payments Bank’s Q4 profit slumps 70 pc to Rs 7.1 crore

Fino Payments Bank’s Q4 profit slumps 70 pc to Rs 7.1 crore

Global maritime law under strain amid Hormuz Strait tensions (File image)

Global maritime law under strain amid Hormuz Strait tensions

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan

We have an attack that can exploit different surfaces, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Andy Flower ahead of crucial tie against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: We have an attack that can exploit different surfaces, says Andy Flower ahead of crucial tie against GT

EAM Jaishankar, Iranian FM have 'detailed conversation' on West Asia conflict (File image)

EAM Jaishankar, Iranian FM have 'detailed conversation' on West Asia conflict

India emerges as world’s 2nd-largest solar market, green energy momentum accelerates: Experts

India emerges as world’s 2nd-largest solar market, green energy momentum accelerates: Experts

Indian men finish second in Group A after losing to holders China in their last round robin clash of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Wednesday. Mandatory photo credit: Badminton Photo/BWF

Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Indian men finish second in Group A after losing to holders China