Gitikka Ganju Dhar on featuring in 'Dhurandhar': 'Was delighted to see 'The Chameleon' Ranveer Singh in action!'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar, a versatile and skilled actress, is set to deliver a compelling performance in the highly anticipated film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar.

Talking about Dhurandhar, Gitikka said, “Dhurandhar is just that – poised to be a stalwart of a film! In India, this genre has probably not been cinematically presented with such precision, authenticity and panache before. I am happy to be a part of this film.”

She added, “And proud of the result of the work the director and producers, Aditya Dhar & Lokesh Dhar, have put in, and of course, it was a delight to see 'The Chameleon', a master performer, Ranveer in action!!”

The actress also said, “Every few years comes a film that changes how the story is told. 'Dhurandhar' is one such feature film. Aditya Dhar, as sharp & clear-headed a director as can be, has excelled in his attempt to make a bold and authentic representation of the truth of this plot."

She added, "Hereon, stories on this matter will need to be told with as much authenticity, backed by research comparable to the prep that has been put into Dhurandhar. Working with Rakesh Bedi Sir, Ranveer, and Sara Arjun was an absolute delight."

Over the years, Gitikka has worked on projects like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (2022) from Aamir Khan Productions and 'Music Meri Jaan' (2016).

Recently, the actress captivated audiences with her performances in OTT hits like 'Tanaav Season 2”'on SonyLIV and 'Aarya Season 2' on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about 'Dhurandhar', the movie starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

