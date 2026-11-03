'Their anarchy plan exposed': Giriraj Singh accuses Rahul Gandhi, allies of plotting 'civil war'

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and his allies of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy and trigger a civil war in the country, claiming that their alleged plan had been exposed.

Targeting the Opposition over its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Singh alleged that foreign forces and extremists were also involved in the activities.

"On one hand, Rahul Gandhi and the so-called Tukde-Tukde Gang, even the face of that cockroach, have been exposed. These people wanted to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country. They wanted to trigger a civil war in the country. They wanted the police to open fire. That was their objective, which has now been exposed. Foreign forces were also involved in this...In earlier protests which took place at Jantar Mantar, Shaheen Bagh people were involved; there was a contribution of extremists," he said.

Singh further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's earlier statements about removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi within three months reflected the Opposition's intentions.

"Rahul Gandhi never spoke like the Leader of the Opposition, he used to say, 'Modi will be removed in 3 months,' which shows it was their plan to initiate civil war," he added.

The Union Minister also hit out at Gandhi over his remarks demanding that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be sent to jail.

"And the way Rahul ji continues to speak, saying, 'Modi will have to go to jail, Gyanesh will have to go to jail,' but you yourself are out on bail. How can you talk about sending others to jail? Your entire family is out on bail. Your brother-in-law is out on bail, you are out on bail, and I don't know whether your mother is out on bail or not, but there is a case against her as well. All of them... His mother did not take Indian citizenship for 12 years. What kind of love for India is this?" Singh said.

On the Opposition's allegations regarding SIR, Singh questioned why it had not submitted the names and evidence it claimed to possess.

"When you were asked to provide the names, why didn't you provide them? You didn't provide them in Bihar or in Delhi. You recently went to submit a memorandum to the President, and it has been almost 600 days, nearly 550 hours, as I have seen. Yet you have still not provided any evidence to the President," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam also criticised Rahul Gandhi and his allies, accusing them of opposing India's progress.

“The way Rahul Gandhi and his allies do not want to see this country's progress, we must ask what has changed in the last 13 years. Everyone should look back at the pages of history and see what India was like 13 years ago. Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economic power. We are making progress in every sector. That is why PM Modi can no longer be stopped or targeted with allegations. No charges can tarnish his image. Out of complete frustration, the opposition is displaying its ideological bankruptcy,” he told IANS.

--IANS

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