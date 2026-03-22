'Ghajini' producer Madhu Mantena embraces fatherhood: Thank you Krishna

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The producer of Aamir Khan's "Ghajini", Madhu Mantena, and his better half, Ira Trivedi, welcomed their first child on Saturday.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the couple expressed their gratitude to God for the blessing.

On Sunday, Madhu took to his official Instagram handle and posted a short clip featuring a blue baby foot imprint alongside an image of Lord Krishna.

Announcing the arrival of their little one, the producer wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Thank you, Krishna, for this divine blessing, for filling our lives with love and light. Ira and I welcomed our baby yesterday during the sacred days of Navratri, on Eid (sic).”

Although the post did not specify the gender of the child, the blue imprint suggests that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

As soon as the post was up, several members from the entertainment industry congratulated the new parents.

Rajkummar Rao commented, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the little one.”

Nargis Fakhri wrote "congrats".

Raveena Tandon added, "Congratulations!!!!!!".

Pulkit Samrat shared, "Wow!! Congratulations!!".

The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media back in January this year.

Taking to social media, Mantena uploaded a few pictures from the pregnancy shoot, which featured Ira lovingly caressing her baby bump.

“Our life in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life… Seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti,” the caption on the post read.

For the unaware, the filmmaker was earlier married to designer Masaba Gupta. The two got married in 2015 and ended up going their separate ways in 2019.

On the professional front, Mantena recently backed Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer "Loveyapa," which was directed by Advait Chandan. A remake of the 2022 Tamil film "Love Today", the drama failed to perform at the box office.

--IANS

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