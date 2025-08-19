Geo-political nerd John Abraham has an idea to soften the blow of US imposed tariffs on India

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming movie ‘Tehran’, has spoken up on the heavy tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump on India, and how they can be countered.

The actor, who has a keen interest in geo-politics, has shared that if India wants to soften the blow of the tariffs, then the nation needs to look at the alternative markets for its exports.

Talking about how the makers mounted ‘Tehran’ he said, “Of course, we entered this space with our eyes wide open. I was very confident about what I was getting into. I knew I would face hurdles with the censor board and everyone concerned, but I wanted a voice and to make the film I wanted to make. It was an informed decision, and that’s why Tehran happened. We wanted to break down the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics for our audiences and explain that what happens in the Middle East has an impact on India or, for that matter, whatever happens in the world has an impact on India”.

Talking about the tariffs, he said, “Even today, with Trump and his tariffs, a lot of us don’t care about 25% or 50%, but yes, they are going to have a massive impact on India. The good news is that we are pretty sound as a country. If we have to address this tariff, we have to look at alternative markets. So, for people who think this is not going to affect our country, it is going to affect our country”.

‘Tehran’ deals with politically charged themes and delves deep into the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics, subjects rarely tackled so boldly in Indian cinema. For John Abraham, the decision to be part of this project was about more than just playing an action hero. It was about lending a voice to a narrative that connects global events with India, and bringing to light how international shifts, conflicts, and policies ripple into our everyday lives.

The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurima Tuli, under the direction of Arun Gopalan. It is inspired by real-life events, it explores espionage, fractured alliances, and high-stakes global politics. The film is available to stream on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, the geo-political landscape is rapidly changing across the world. While Washington DC has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, a move that will impact several sectors. To counter the economic tremors, India is strengthening its ties with China and Russia. NSA Ajit Doval recently confirmed PM Modi’s China visit to participate in the SCO Summit 2025.

India, China and Russia who are the members of BRICS are said to be working on establishing a parallel economy, and freeing the global economy from the clutches of the petro-dollar-gold complex. If the BRICS plan goes through, the dollar would no longer be the dominant currency for global trade.

In the middle-east, Saudi Arabia, which is an ally of the USA, has held off formally joining the BRICS bloc of nations despite attending a meeting in Brazil earlier in May. However, Saudi Arabia has expressed its interest in the Petroyuan.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is also nearing its end with a peace deal brokered by Donald Trump.

--IANS

aa/