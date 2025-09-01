Genelia Deshmukh had a 'scarily good time' with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh revealed that she had a "scarily good time" sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in their forthcoming horror-comedy "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

Genelia and Manoj will be sharing screen space for the first time in the project, which is being made under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Bajpayee, Genelia wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they’re scared?”

#PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added.

The project was officially announced on Monday with a striking motion poster featuring Bajpayee as a police officer, along with a spooky doll.

Dropping the motion poster on social media, RGV wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle: "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead."

Talking about the new project, Varma told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Speaking about the cast, RGV added: “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."

Varma has previously directed Bajpayee in "Satya" (1998) and Kaun (1999).

RGV and Bajpayee last worked together 27 years ago in "Satya", which became a landmark in Indian cinema.

--IANS

pm/