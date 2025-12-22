Donal Bisht on her car accident: I was in a state of shock for a long time’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Television actress Donal Bisht has opened up about her recent car accident. She revealed to IANS how the experience left her in a state of shock for a long time.

The actress shared details about the incident and how it affected her emotionally. Sharing details of the incident, Donal said, “I met with a car accident on the Western Express Highway two days back. My driver tried to save and pull away, but due to the hit, the car and truck somehow got stuck together and dragged us 100 meters on the highway. It all happened in a fraction of a second, and finally it came off when the truck driver stepped on the brake and we got saved.”

She revealed that the incident left her visibly shaken. “I was in a state of shock for a long time and thanked God that my driver and I were safe” she shared.

Donal added, “I’m just glad that I was safe and was able to deliver on my commitments. As they say, the show must go on, as if nothing happened. But when the work ended and I had some time to myself, I realised how crazy it all was. One thing I learned about life is that it goes on, no matter what, and you just have to put on a smile and keep going.”

Bisht also revealed that the accident took place on 19th December when she was on her way to work. She met with a serious car accident on the Western Express Highway.

On the professional front, Donal Bisht has garnered recognition for her roles in shows such as “Tu Zakhm Hai,” “Ek Deewana Tha,” and “Roop—Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.” In 2021, she also appeared on the reality show “Bigg Boss 15,” hosted by Salman Khan.

