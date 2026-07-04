July 04, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

Geetanjali Kulkarni reveals how ‘Razaa’ empowered her as an actor

Geetanjali Kulkarni reveals how ‘Razaa’ empowered her as an actor

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Kulkarni has opened up about her experience working on ‘Razaa,’ describing it as a deeply fulfilling project that helped her grow as an actor.

The actress shared how the well-prepared and detailed process on set gave her a strong sense of creative satisfaction and empowerment while portraying her character, Sabeen’s mother. Speaking about her experience, Geetanjali said, “Working on Razaa was very satisfying. A short film is an opportunity to create something with freedom. And Pooja used this opportunity well.

“For me when things are rehearsed well and we work on every beat of the story, it empowers me as an actor. And that’s why Razaa is special because as actors we rarely feel satisfied with the process. Razaa gave me that opportunity to create a process to portray Razaa’s mother Sabeen.”

Pooja Tolani's acclaimed short film earned the Best Debut Director Award at India's premier documentary and short film festival and Best First Time Director in Greece.

Reacting to the double win, Pooja Tolani said, “Razaa explores the complicated relationship women have with their own agency and the incredible value of female solidarity and sisterhood. And this sisterhood was a blessing during the making of the film too – with a majority of the team being women.”

Director Suresh Triveni, who has co-produced Razaa with Radhika Sawhney, said about the short film, “What stood out to me from the very first reading was Pooja's clarity of voice and compassion for her characters. Razaa deals with a sensitive subject with remarkable maturity and grace. The awards are a wonderful recognition of a filmmaker who has announced herself with confidence and originality. The film has had a rewarding festival journey, and we are currently looking for the right buyer or platform that can bring Razaa to audiences beyond the festival circuit.”

Producer Radhika Sawhney added, “When Pooja narrated the script I had no second thoughts. Women taking agency of their lives is a topic I feel very strongly about. Pooja is a very fine writer and it was great to support her to bring her story to life. Having Geetanjali Kulkarni was an icing on the cake. The ethos of the film aligns completely with the kind of stories I want to back and I am very proud of Razaa.”

"Razaa" written and directed by Pooja Tolani, is produced by Radhika Sawhney and Suresh Triveni. Centered around the difficult decision about an unexpected pregnancy, the film explores the emotional complexities of agency and the burden of ‘morality’ carried by women.

--IANS

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