Gayle, Pollard to don most expensive jersey in cricket history for West Indies Champions

Birmingham, July 18 (IANS) Boasting of legends like Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo and Kieron Pollard, the West Indies Champions are ready to roar in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Scheduled from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The iconic jersey, designed exclusively for the West Indies Champions, is embellished with real 18K gold, available in 30g, 20g, and 10g editions. This landmark release is a tribute to the rich heritage and legendary spirit of West Indies cricket greats — from Sir Clive Lloyd to Chris Gayle and the modern generation of icons.

"This landmark release is a tribute to the rich heritage and legendary spirit of West Indies cricket greats — from Sir Clive Lloyd to Chris Gayle and the modern generation of icons. This isn't just sportswear — it's wearable history. A seamless fusion of royal craftsmanship, cultural pride, and sporting excellence, the Lorenze jersey stands as a collector’s item and global statement of luxury in sport," commented Raj Karan Duggal, Founder of Lorenze.

Chairman of Channel2 Group corporation, owners of West Indies Champions, Ajay Sethi said, "West Indies Champions have many legends in the team, and the jersey is a fitting tribute to all the greats of West Indian cricket. World Championship of Legends is one of the best cricket competitions around the world, and we aim to clinch the trophy this year."

WCL 2025 features an all-star line-up including Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, and more.

--IANS

hs/