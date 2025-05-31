May 31, 2025 5:36 PM हिंदी

Gautam Adani lauds first batch of women NDA cadets for scripting history

Gautam Adani, first women NDA cadets, hailed

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday lauded the first batch of women National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets for scripting history in the annals of the Indian armed forces.

The first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from NDA's 148th course on Friday. During the Passing Out Parade in Pune, they marched alongside over 300 male cadets.

Lauding the initiative, the Adani Group Chairman called it "a nation's resolve" and stated that the message they share is "timeless".

"Proof. Precedent. Possibility. Congratulations to all the first women NDA cadets as they start their march forward," said Gautam Adani, in a post on social media platform X.

"They carry not just dreams but a nation's resolve. The path is new. The message is timeless. Jai Hind," he added.

The women cadets joined the NDA in 2022, following a Supreme Court interim order that allowed women to seek admission to the tri-services academy.

Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh secured the highest rank in the Bachelor of Arts stream. Cadet Lucky Kumar, Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha, and Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi stood first in the Science, Computer Science, and B. Tech streams, respectively.

Former Army chief and Mizoram governor V K Singh, who reviewed the passing out parade, called it a "proud day for India".

"A new chapter in the legacy of NDA -- where courage knows no gender, and leadership knows no bounds," Singh said on X.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on X, called the journey of the women in uniform "a testament to the indomitable spirit of Indian women who continue to break barriers and inspire the nation".

"With unwavering resolve and sheer determination, women cadets have made history today by graduating from the National Defence Academy. This momentous step reflects the strength of #NariShakti and reaffirms our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in our armed forces," Union Minister Joshi said.

"We salute their grit, courage, and unwavering willpower. Jai Hind!" he added.

