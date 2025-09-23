Gauri Khan says SRK's National Award is a result of 'years of hardwork & dedication'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the 71st National Award for 'Best Actor' for his work in Atlee's action entertainer "Jawan".

Congratulating King Khan on bagging the prestigious award, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of SRK's years of hard work and dedication."

Gauri further revealed that she is even designing a special mantle to place the award.

"What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on her Instagram.

Shah Rukh looked all handsome in a black two-piece as he received the honor from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. This marks the first-ever National Award for SRK during his career spanning more than three decades.

King Khan shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was honored for his performance in "12th Fail".

As the National Awards were announced, SRK expressed his gratitude for receiving his primary National Award through a special video on social media. He was heard saying, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing."

The 71st National Award, which took place in Delhi on Tuesday, was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC). The award features a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category.

