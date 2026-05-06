Gaurav Khanna says he keenly observes people on reality shows to help with future roles

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Khanna has opened up on how his participation in reality shows is not just with an aim to win the show, but also prepare himself for future roles.

The actor highlighted how he keeps a watchful eye on all participants and their personalities that could further help him in portraying his characters in the near future, by embibing their personality traits in his role if needed.

Talking to IANS, he said, “As an actor, I observe people constantly. Even in reality shows, subconsciously, I am learning, watching, and storing experiences that might help me in future roles.”

The actor also emphasized on the importance of continually growing in life by taking risks and trying out different things.

Gaurav who is all set to be a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, said, “It’s not about survival; it’s about growth. After a point, you want to do something new and step out of your routine.”

Talking about his participation in reality shows, he said, “Reality shows offer a different audience and a fresh perspective. For some, it might be about survival or recognition, but for me, it’s an experiment.”

Talking about his previous victories in reality shows like MasterChef and Bigg Boss, Gaurav Khanna was asked if history could repeat in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. Gaurav said, “I don’t think like that. I never enter a show with the trophy in mind. I take it one step at a time. I assess myself as I go along, understanding what I am doing right or wrong. Khatron Ke Khiladi is unpredictable, you cannot plan for it.”

He added, “Every episode teaches you something new about yourself. The trophy is a distant thought. Also, it’s not true that a popular face automatically wins. A lot of money and effort go into making a show, so no one compromises that just for popularity. I focus more on what I learn.”

Talking about Gaurav Khanna, the actor has been a part of the television industry for over two decades.

On the fictional front, he was last seen in the television show Anupama as Anuj Kapadia starring Rupali Ganguly.

–IANS

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